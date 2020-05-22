Dabur India chairman invest in mental health startup

Amit Burman, Chairman of the Dabur India, has invested an undisclosed amount of money in a Delhi based mental startup, No Worry No Tension Healthcare.

Dabur India spokesperson clarified: “Amit Burman has bought the stake in his personal capacity, and this deal is part of the pre-series A funding,” the statement added.

Amit Burman said in the statement,

“I see great potential in the congruence of technology and mental wellness. NWNT is the future of mental wellness and its social innovation can potentially cause a disruption in an industry that’s craving for uplift.”

NWNT is a Delhi based startup set up by Sandeep Vohra, who has more than 25 years of experience in the field of emotional health and mental health wellness and focuses on emotional wellness index with the help of an AI, data analytics and machine learning.

