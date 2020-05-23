Quick Heal invests in Singapore-based SaaS startup, Ray

Quick Heal Technologies, a Pune based antivirus software, and data protection provider, has now infused INR 2 crores in the Singapore headquartered networking and wireless technology startup Ray.

“The team at Ray’s is building futuristic solutions keeping Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing technologies in mind which make them an ideal partner,” Kailash Katkar, MD and CEO of Quick Heal Technologies, said in a statement.

Ray offers SaaS and IoT based solutions for enterprises to improve their wireless technology suing its flagship open-source operating system.

The investment will be going to help Ray adopt Quick Heal cybersecurity protection tools.

