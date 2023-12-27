Daihatsu has finally admitted to falsifying safety test data for its vehicles for over three decades. This alarming confession has led to a complete halt in production at all four of Daihatsu’s Japanese factories, a decision that directly impacts approximately 9,000 employees involved in domestic production.

The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated. Toyota-owned Daihatsu, a brand renowned for its small passenger cars, has been a significant player in the automotive sector. However, the recent developments have cast a dark shadow over its reputation. The company’s spokesperson informed CNN that the production suspension, which began on Tuesday, is expected to last at least until the end of January.

Moreover, the scandal deepens as it was revealed that the tampering involved as many as 64 vehicle models, including those sold under the Toyota brand. This revelation came from an independent third-party committee’s investigation, prompting Daihatsu to suspend all domestic and international vehicle shipments temporarily.

The roots of this scandal trace back to April, when Daihatsu first admitted to violating standards in crash tests on more than 88,000 cars, predominantly sold under the Toyota brand in countries like Malaysia and Thailand. In this instance, the company acknowledged that the inside lining of the front seat door was improperly modified for some checks, and certain side collision tests did not comply with regulatory requirements.

In May, the situation escalated as Daihatsu disclosed further misconduct, revealing incorrect data submission for collision tests on two hybrid electric vehicles. This led to an immediate halt in the shipping and selling of those models.

The latest probe has unearthed 174 additional cases of data manipulation, false statements, and improper vehicle modifications to pass safety certification tests. The earliest of these cases dates back to 1989, with a notable increase in incidents since 2014.

This scandal has not only tarnished Daihatsu’s reputation but also affected its parent company, Toyota. Following the news, Toyota’s shares dropped by 4% in Tokyo, though they have since recovered some of the losses. In response, Toyota has pledged a comprehensive overhaul of its subsidiary, recognizing the need for “fundamental reform” to revitalize Daihatsu.

Toyota’s statement emphasized the severity of the situation, acknowledging that Daihatsu’s neglect of the certification process has fundamentally shaken the company’s foundation as an automobile manufacturer. This reform, as Toyota points out, will be a significant and time-consuming task, necessitating a thorough review of management, operations, and the unit’s structure.

The implications of Daihatsu’s confession are far-reacng, not only for the company itself but also for the broader automotive industry. It raises serious questions about the integrity of safety standards and compliance in the industry, and the need for stricter oversight and transparency. As the situation unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor how Daihatsu and Toyota navigate this crisis and what measures they implement to prevent such occurrences in the future.

This scandal serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ethical practices and adherence to safety regulations in the automotive industry. The trust of consumers and the safety of the public are paramount, and any breach of this trust can have severe consequences.