Daily Quordle poses a hurdle for users

Sandra Theres Dony
Who doesn’t like a good word game? Something that twists your brain and makes all those remaining brain cells work. Perhaps this is the reason why Quorlde has still got people hooked. Looks like the word game is immune to the ravages of time because users are definitely not bored. In fact, guessing four words has become such a ritual that reactions to failure at guessing are borderline hysterical. Apparently, today’s Quordle wasn’t exactly a piece of cake for a good majority of the users. Their exasperation and frustration are quite evident in the Twitter responses. Who would have thought that four words could drive humans insane?

Quordle or Hurdle

Guessing four words a day, with basically nothing to start with is not exactly an easy task. And these Twitter responses attest to the fact. Let us take a look at the reactions and responses on Twitter to see how people put up with a rather confusing Daily Quordle.

That is indeed a valid reaction.

The stars of luck did shine on a few today

 

