This Guide focuses on how to transfer a file between iPhone And Mac. If you own an iPhone USB Flash Drive and are looking to transfer files from the Mac to the iPhone or iPad, you can do so right away, no USB cables are required. If you are using the latest macOS on your Mac, you can directly transfer files between your Mac and your iPhone either over USB cables or through the same Wi-Fi connection using syncing.

You can also just grab files from iTunes-supported apps on your iPhone using the Mac using a USB cable. Using the USB-to-Lightning cable, you can easily transfer files between your iPhone and your Mac using iTunes. You can transfer files for apps that support file sharing by connecting your iPhone to either a Mac (with a USB port and OS X 10.9 or later) or Windows PC (with a USB port and Windows 7 or later). You can also use iTunes to transfer MP3 files or songs on the iPhone or the Mac or to transfer video files from the iPhone to the Mac, etc., but that method is somewhat limited since you can only transfer files supported by AirDroid Personal.

Another easy way to transfer files from iPhone to Mac would be to use iCloud Drive. Transfer files If you have synced all of your files, you can access those same files on both your iPhone and your Mac using both the iCloud drive app on the Mac and the Files app on the iPhone. Once done, you should now be able to access any of your iPhone files that are saved in Files through iCloud.

Another method to copy files from your Mac’s computer to an iPhone is by selecting a folder and a file from the Finder, copying the file into your Clipboard, going back to copy assistant, and choosing Paste from the right-click menu to complete the transfer. Regardless, either from File View or App View, just select desired folders and files, and click on the Copy To folders button, or choose Copy To Folders from right-click menu, and choose a location in the mac computer, then confirm to finish the transfer. Drag and drop the file or selection of files from the Finder window onto an app’s name from the list to transfer it from Mac to iPhone.

You cannot transfer every kind of file your iOS device can use (but see below for ways to transfer audio and video files). This option is best for transferring large files, but the transfer times will vary depending on how USB-type you have. When you see your transfer options, select Copy files from USB. In either case, your iPhone or iPad will take a while to sync, depending on how many files and how big they are.