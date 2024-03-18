The current iteration of the Ford Expedition was originally introduced in 2018 and had a mid-cycle facelift in 2022. A thorough redesign is scheduled for the model year 2025. The 2025 Expedition is expected to get new front and back designs, even if the body itself won’t change all that much. The major scoop, though, comes from inside, where our spy photographer managed to get pictures of a brand-new infotainment system that appears to have been modeled by the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus.

Ford’s newest entertainment system, dubbed Digital Experience, makes its debut in the Nautilus, the first car to do so. It is shown on a 48-inch screen that divides the dashboard width in the Lincoln. The spy photographs suggest that the Expedition will have a similar configuration to the Nautilus, even though the 2025 Ford Explorer has the new system without the panoramic screen. This is because the large pillar-to-pillar display looks to be concealed behind the cloth cover. Similar to the Nautilus, touch sensitivity is not anticipated on the full-width screen. The touchscreen on the smaller display up front is used to manipulate the content on the larger panel above. Thankfully, it looks like the gear selector and volume still have physical controls on the Expedition.

Though it is difficult to discern the outward changes due to the 2025 Expedition’s heavy camouflage, we anticipate that the grille, headlights, and taillights will all have substantial changes. We anticipate that the 3.5-liter V-6 twin-turbocharged engine, which produces 400 horsepower in the Limited grade, will continue to power the Expedition. Increased power or perhaps a hybrid powertrain, like the 430-hp one in the 2024 F-150, might be added to the 2025 Expedition. The 2025 Ford Expedition is rumored to be unveiled over the following few months.

It is anticipated that physical buttons will continue to function

The good news is that both the volume control and gear selection are real rotary knobs. Naturally, access to Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity is also visible. Other key features, such as the hazard warning lights, are also visible through buttons, but the touchscreen will be used for climate management. Thankfully, these controls will always be easily accessible at the bottom of the screen.

It seems that the door cards on the Expedition will be more straightforward and won’t interfere with the previously described starting routine. This isn’t a product as high-end as anything with a Lincoln emblem, after all. Having said that, there are stylistic touches throughout, such as the lovely contrast stitching on the leather and the metal embellishments.

3.5-Liter EcoBoost V6, With The Possibility Of A Hybrid

It’s practically hard to pick up on hints of the Expedition’s new style since Blue Oval has taken great care to cover the whole body in extremely excellent camouflage. Ford is expected to make some design modifications to the Expedition, considering the extent of the revisions made to the 2024 Nautilus; nonetheless, the rather square headlamps will undoubtedly remain.

It is anticipated that the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine will remain under the hood, but the inclusion of a hybrid version is also possible. Although it hasn’t been confirmed by Ford, there are rumors that everything will be shown from March 29–April 8, 2024, at the New York International Auto Show. There have also been rumors floating around that a Raptor version of the Explorer is being considered; however, this seems unlikely. As additional details come to light, we’ll keep you informed.