Dave Hollis, Who Quit His Disney Job to Join Wife’s Lifestyle Empire, Dies at 47

Dave Hollis’ passing at the age of 47 has come as a shock to many who knew him as a successful executive in the entertainment industry. Having spent 17 years with Disney and having been head of distribution for the company for seven years, Hollis left the corporate world in 2018 to join his wife Rachel’s venture, The Hollis Company.

Their successful lifestyle brand and podcast, “Rise Together,” focused on marriage, personal development, and organizing life-affirming conferences.

Hollis’ departure from Disney, where he oversaw the release of major blockbusters such as “Black Panther” and films in the “Star Wars” franchise, raised eyebrows in the industry. He explained that he had realized he was in a corporate rut and sought to explore new opportunities with his wife’s company. Together, they formed one of the most influential couples in the personal development and media space.

Hollis’ work as an author and motivational speaker also made him a popular figure in the industry. His book, “Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment,” was published in 2020, followed by “Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For” in 2021. Both books reflect his interest in helping others reach their full potential and live fulfilling lives.

Despite the success of their partnership, Rachel Hollis announced on Instagram in 2020 that the couple was getting divorced. They had worked tirelessly to make their marriage work but concluded that it was healthier and more respectful to part ways. Dave Hollis’ passing has left his former partner and their children devastated, as well as the wider personal development and entertainment industry that he touched throughout his career.

The cause of Dave Hollis’ sudden death is yet to be determined, as an autopsy will be performed to investigate the matter. His legacy will continue to inspire and impact many people, as he exemplified the importance of embracing change and taking risks to pursue a more fulfilling life.

The foundation story of The Hollis Company

The foundation story of “The Hollis Company” begins with Rachel Hollis, who is the founder and CEO of the company. Rachel Hollis first gained popularity through her best-selling book “Girl, Wash Your Face,” which was published in 2018. The book offered women a guide to living their best lives, providing insights into the struggles and triumphs of her own life.

Rachel Hollis had a background in event planning and used her skills to organize conferences and other events. Her success with the book led her to start a podcast called “Rise Together,” which focused on topics such as personal development, relationships, and entrepreneurship. It was through this podcast that Rachel Hollis met her future husband, Dave Hollis, who was a senior executive at Disney at the time.

Dave Hollis left Disney in 2018 to join his wife’s venture, bringing his expertise in entertainment and media to the table. Together, they expanded the company’s offerings, organizing more conferences and events and launching an online store that sold products such as planners and journals. They also continued to produce their podcast, which was rebranded as “The Hollis Podcast.”

“The Hollis Company” has since become a lifestyle brand that offers resources and inspiration to help people live their best lives. The company’s mission is to empower and equip people to take control of their lives and achieve their goals. Through their books, events, and online presence, Rachel and Dave Hollis have inspired many to pursue their passions and live fulfilling lives.