Dave Portnoy Returns to Bitcoin With $1.1M Purchase

Dave Portnoy, the proprietor of the Barstool Sports site, announced on January 28 that he purchased more than a million dollars on 29 bitcoin. Over the last few years, the day trader has had his ups and downs with bitcoin, and it appears that he is finally returning to the market.

After his ups and downs with the leading cryptocurrency, day trader Dave Portnoy bought 29 Bitcoin on the spot. Dave Portnoy, a stock trader and the proprietor of the Barstool Sports site, told his Twitter followers in August 2020 that he currently owns “zero bitcoins.”

At the moment, the day trader wrote, “I will wait and watch.” “I lost a quarter of a million dollars.” It took my brain some time to figure it out, much like the stock market. This is something I’m aware of. In the crypto world, the Link Marines are weak, and orchid flowers do perish. Portnoy remarked, “I may or may not be done.”

Earlier in the day, in a video, Portnoy was annoyed by bitcoin markets and stressed: ”This Bitcoin — I don’t trust this market at all. I may be out of it by the end of today, and never come back”

After hearing that Tesla sold some bitcoins in April 2021, the proprietor of the Barstool Sports site sold his dogecoin (DOGE) hoard and entered into a BTC position. Portnoy declared at the moment, “I am the proud owner of one bitcoin.”

Bitcoin (BTC) appears to be at the ideal price for Portnoy now, having declined over 40% from its all-time high on November 10, 2021. The founder of the Barstool Sports blog tweeted: “F***ed around and bought 29 bitcoins today”

“Welcome to Team Bitcoin,” tweeted Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor in response to Portnoy’s post. The purchase was documented in a post by blogger Nate on the Barstool Sports site titled “Davey Crypto Just Bought A Million Bucks Of Bitcoin.” Nate wrote, “I thought it was the last we’d see of Parabolic Dave.” “And then he bought 29 [bitcoin] today from under his couch cushions.” It’s a cool Milly. Dave was back in action after a little old school Barstool mudslinging from the mean chicks and a side order of Smitty. “I adore it.”

Barstool Sports blog founder’s tweet about purchasing 29 BTC for a million dollars was very popular on Twitter, receiving over 32,000 likes and over 2,000 retweets as of writing. Supporters of bitcoin welcomed Portnoy back into the fold and praised his decision to spend a million dollars on the leading cryptocurrency.

