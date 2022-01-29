The LeBron James Family Foundation partners with Crypto.com

LeBron James knew it was just a matter of time before he joined the crypto sector, and he chose to use his first partnership to support his many humanitarian endeavors in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The LeBron James Family Foundation has formed a partnership with Crypto.com to support the I PROMISE School in Akron, Ohio, which was established by LBJ.

The LeBron James Family Foundation has agreed to a multi-year agreement with Crypto.com, which is also the naming sponsor of his home court in Los Angeles, to develop a curriculum for the LeBron-founded I PROMISE School in Akron, Ohio, where students will learn about cryptocurrency, Web3, and jobs in and around the world of blockchain technology, an industry that will only grow as the students progress through their academic careers and beyond.

The LeBron James Family Foundation has entered a multi-year partnership with @cryptocom. Students at @KingJames’ I Promise School will learn about cryptocurrency, web3, and the various careers that support the technologies. pic.twitter.com/beqi2nPBFE — Boardroom (@boardroom) January 28, 2022

Through the work, we do with our partners and what we’re establishing with House Three Thirty, it’s been fantastic to see how many doors we’ve been able to open for my I PROMISE children and their families,” James told the Akron Beacon Journal through a spokesman.

“It’s critical to me that we continue to open those doors, particularly when it comes to Web3 and our digital future.” I’m still learning as things change, and now that Crypto.com is here, I want to make sure my kids and family are included.”

This comes a little over a month after Crypto.com officially launched its $700 million naming rights contract for the arena (previously known as Staples Center), where LBJ plays basketball for the Lakers.

Crypto.com previously secured a 10-year, $175 million deal with the UFC to make NFTs and sponsorship patches, as well as a shirt sponsorship arrangement with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The revelation comes only one day after James was named team captain of the NBA All-Star Game for the fifth year in a row. On February 20, he’ll square off against fellow captain Kevin Durant in Cleveland.

