If you are a music geek like me then this news is definitely for you. Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming platform throughout the globe. Whether we are reading, jogging or traveling, Spotify on our phones is always on, on and on.. right?

But this popular music streaming service experienced a severe blow on 7th of June.

What happened?

At 11 AM BST on 7th of June, Independent resource down detector noticed and swiftly reported a spike in complaints from Spotify users.

For those unaware, Down Detector is like a Hound always on a hunt for Websites that are facing issues and complaints.

Hundreds of users have reported and complained about permanently losing their saved playlists on Spotify. If you are a music lover you will feel the pain of what it means.

Hundreds of users lost hundreds of saved song playlist. Not only this, but the app was also working slowly adding more inconvenience to the users. Imagine how annoying it is if you have a lightning speed internet and a poor performing application.

Why did it happen?

Imagine a White Lice eating away all the books in your bookshelf the same has happened with Spotify.

YES

A bug (in technical sense) caused an anomaly in the Soptify’s infrastructure resulting in deletions of user’s custom playlists.

Know that only the playlists created by the users were lost and the auto generated ones still exist.

In which part of the world?

Mostly, users from the United States of America and the United Kingdom suffered in this incident. Though the rest of the users are feeling happy that they didn’t lose their playlists, users from the US and the UK spent significant time on reporting this incident on various social media platforms.

Still unable to access? – Here’s what to do

Now that the problem is resolved ‘officially’ with Spotify posting on X “Everything’s looking much better now! Give us a shout if you still need help”, no more issues are likely to be present.

But if some users still face some issues, here we have some suggestions

Logout of application Close all the apps Restart your device Login again

If this doesn’t resolve your issue please contact Spotify’s customer care service as they would more than pleased to help you.

What makes this Issue a spotlight?

This issue becomes more significant after Spotify recently announced a price hike for all premium services. The price hike was stated to improve the overall services and features on Spotify, but this incident of “out service” creates a sense of hypocrisy because even the premium users were impacted by this incident.

A similar Past

This is not the first time that spotify users have faced this incident. Slow working, Login issues, app glitches have been part of Spotify’s services sometimes. Though Spotify is one of the leading platforms in the music streaming services, it still needs to improvise on several aspects, both in-app and off-app. Also, with the recent announcement of improving features on spotify along with some extra bucks, we can be assured of a next level leverage in our spotify music experience.