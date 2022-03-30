DC to release the Bat Cowl collection next month

Warner Bros Consumer Products, on behalf of DC, and Palm NFT Studio are collaborating to launch a Batman non-fungible token (NFT) collection. Comprising 200,000 unique 3D-rendered Batman cowl NFTs, The Bat Cowl Collection will draw from the DC character’s 83-year legacy. Part of this will constitute distinct identities and traits for each cowl NFT, including various combinations of colors, styles, and mask shapes.

The collectibles are said to be based on Batman’s 83-year history in the comic book field. The unique NFTs are set to be released next month, and fans will see 3D-rendered images of the iconic caped superhero’s more than eight decades chronicle.

The nonfungible tokens (NFTs) will be priced at $300 apiece, meaning DC and Warner Bros. are looking at landing $60 million from the drop.

DC Comics and Palm NFT Studio’s Bat Cowl Collection will be put up in the market starting April 26. Each copy of the Batman NFTs will be sold for $300 each, so DC and Warner Bros. are estimated to make millions from it.

DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee weighed in on the development announced at the ongoing NFT LA Conference. Lee enthused about Batman’s popularity as a leading global superhero and the appearance changes throughout his 83-year history. On The Bat Cowl Collection being special, the DC chief creative officer continued:

“What’s exciting about this amazing collaboration is that we are continuing the evolution of his distinctive Bat Cowl by bringing it into the modern digital world, making it accessible and more wildly engaging than ever before.”

Furthermore, Lee also suggested that the novel NFT collection was masterfully curated to cater to every Batman fan. He said that “through the introduction of carefully curated colors, textures, and upgrades—the end results offer a take and taste for every kind of Batman fan out there and serve as powerful ways for all of us to make a timeless icon our very own.”

Fans who purchase from The Bat Cowl Collection will also be privy to behind-the-scenes DC content. The comic book publishing powerhouse plans to launch a private DC Universe forum for fans who own the digital Cowls. For this forum, DC has a two-year plan to gift additional perks to Bat Cowl holders every 52 days. Some of these perks encompass augmented reality (AR) and metaverse integration – which includes future stories from DC Comics.

The arrival of The Bat Cowl Collection follows the theatrical release of “The Batman” movie by Warner Bros. So far, the superhero movie has raked in more than $330 million at the domestic box office. This substantial revenue comes with launching the biggest consumer products collection for a Batman movie in over ten years.

The new Batman NFT collection is indicative of the raving success and surging popularity of

“The fast-emerging NFT space allows us to connect with fans in a completely new and innovative way,” said Warner Bros head of NFT commercial development Josh Hackbarth.