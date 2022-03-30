Robert Kiyosaki says dollar is about to implode: Buy Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the bestseller “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has warned about the ill-fate of the US Dollar time and again. After the recent saga at the Oscars, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, Robert Kiyosaki tweeted something comparing the incident with Joe Biden and also said that the dollar is about to implode. He suggested investors buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana before the next world war breaks out.

Robert Kiyosaki’s statement on the dollar

Robert has said that the dollar is going to collapse a lot of times. But this time, he added a few things which further explain his point of view. As I said that he compared Joe Biden to the oscar incident. Well, Robert tweeted that Biden is slapping Putin on the world stage, the national debt is going off the roof, and all Biden is doing is blaming Putin for inflation.

Even though the feds say that they will do everything to control inflation, it’s just words without actions. After Jerome Powell made statements about increasing interest rates aggressively, the Federal Reserve has taken nearly $45 billion in debt. So, just be prepared.

Buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana

This time around, Kiyosaki asked investors to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. While the first two make sense, I am not sure why Robert would recommend Solana. Robert has always been a supporter of hard money like Bitcoin. Why? Because it cannot be controlled, it’s decentralized, and a central entity doesn’t have much control over it. However, for Solana, even though the project is promising, it is too centralized. Most of the supply is held by the top 1% of investors and the team.

See, centralization does make Solana bad as a project and something you can’t invest in. However, investors must really be prepared if whales dump their holdings. And even as a project, it has some downsides. The network has been down multiple times in the past year or so. And the worst part is that scaling Solana will need more hardware. All these are quirks that investors need to know before investing in it.

