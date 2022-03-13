Dead Space Remake Confirms 2023 Release Window

Following today’s developer live stream, publisher Electronic Arts have confirmed that the Dead Space remake is nearing an early 2023 release window. Following the stream of developers of today’s Dead Space remake, the official Dead Space Twitter account wrote that the Dead Space remake will not be released this year, but rather indicates a release date in early 2023. After receiving confirmation, Motive Studios shared some details about the game, especially the sound improvements.

The announcement was made as part of a developer live stream focused primarily on in-game sound. The live broadcast showed the possibilities of sound occlusion and weapons comparison. The broadcast included a detailed look at some of the sound systems used to create the spooky atmosphere and ended with an announcement.

Friday’s behind-the-scenes Livestream was our first look at the game since it was announced last summer, and the developers at EA Motive said we can learn more about the game on a regular basis. Friday’s Livestream concluded with the developer’s plans to release another developer update in May. Last August, its developer showed the first pre-production footage of the game.

Developer EA Motive will launch on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when EA’s Dead Space remake hits a newly confirmed release window “early next year.” In addition to talking about a release date for EA’s Dead Space remake, it’s worth watching a full hour-long live stream, immersing yourself in the various areas of sound work going on behind the scenes, as well as offering surprisingly technical highlights. based on the sound design of the cult original games of our time.

The remake has previously flirted with a 2022 release, but recent reports have suggested it will be rejected. First announced in July 2021, EA did not provide a release window in the knowledge that the difficulties of working from home in the midst of a pandemic would likely delay Dead Space, although a report yesterday noted that EA had originally aimed for a release in late 2022, possibly even in Halloween time. This particular revelation capped off the digital showcase with a memorable teaser trailer and the promise that Dead Spaces will be recreated from the ground up for next-gen PCs and consoles.

Motive Studios is also doing what they call archaeology, as they examine the audio data in the original source files, which can be studied and even used for remakes. Released in 2008, Dead Space ranks among the best horror games of all time, and while much of that is down to Dead Space’s haunting environments and visuals, Motive Studio acknowledges that sound also plays a big role. Rather than rooting in Dead Spaces’ seminal survival horror roots, Dead Space 3 adds co-op gameplay and a ton of unwanted microtransactions.

At EA Play Live 2021, we learned that EA Motive is working on a “completely rebuilt from the ground up” version of the original based on the Frostbite graphics engine. Sound engineer Mike Dominiuk first drew comparisons between the original version’s iconic plasma cutter and the remake. The developer live stream finally provided the first opportunity to see and hear Dead Space’s classic plasma cutter in action, as well as a preview of the Pulse Rifle.