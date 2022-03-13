Square Enix Launches YouTube Music Channel

Square Enix has launched its own YouTube Music channel dedicated to its soundtracks and has added thousands of songs from its games to YouTube Music. Square Enix has uploaded a huge number of songs from its various games to its new YouTube music channel, over 5,500 songs in total.

Composed by Nobuo Uematsu, the Final Fantasy soundtracks are some of the most played music in all games and are now legally available on the Square Enix Music Channel. Within a week, entire music collections from the original Final Fantasy games were added to his official YouTube music channel, as well as several albums with special arrangements, such as the compilation Journeys Final Fantasy XIV.

In its infancy, Square Enix plans to host several videos on this video channel detailing the creation of music for their games, music videos, and interviews with the composers behind some of these iconic tracks. More fan services are promised in the future, such as music videos for various songs and interviews with composers. Of course, Square Enix plans to expand the official YouTube music channel in the future to have more things to listen to and watch, which is great for me.

The unlikely, like a gaming company launching its own YouTube channel, has become a reality. More game companies need to roll out this kind of music coverage. In addition to uploading tracks, you seem to have plans for your own music channel. The release remains an important step in making music listening more accessible.

Fortunately, there is now an easier way to listen to his high-quality music. Nintendo recently removed thousands of videos containing the company’s music from YouTube but has yet to offer fans any alternatives to conveniently stream this music. These free music libraries follow Nintendo’s recent “copyright warning” which resulted in thousands of Youtube videos containing songs from various games being removed from YouTube.

YouTube user GilvaSunner, who claims to have received nearly 4,000 copyright infringement notices from Nintendo for uploaded video game soundtracks, announced last month that GilvaSunner would be shutting down his channel. Fans have been mourning the soundtrack of their favorite game after Nintendo again violated YouTuber Gilva Sunner’s copyright. Just last month, Nintendo frantically deleted some popular YouTube channels that shared its music content. The news of Square Enix launching its own YouTube music channel means that anyone trying to upload their own videos and their own music or just original Square Enix music playlists is no longer fully able to do so.

Square Enix Music will act as a hub for a host of soundtracks, concerts, interviews, Lo-Fi beats where you can grind your heirloom, and more, acting as an accessible listening hub for their music library. For those of you who love music for leisure, school, or work, the YouTube music channel also kindly provides several 2-hour DJ mixes of music from the Japanese company Square Enix that can be used as great background tracks.

The channel features various soundtracks from Square Enix’s most popular games, as well as special mood mixes, live performance videos, and interviews, at least judging by its new Japanese intro trailer. The channel is apparently a sort of real estate music video directory owned by major developers and publishers.