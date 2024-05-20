Apple is nearing the deadline to settle a class-action lawsuit concerning its iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models, which allegedly suffered from serious audio problems. This $35 million settlement aims to compensate users who faced microphone or audio issues with their devices.

Origins of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit began in 2019, brought by Joseph Casillas and De’Jhontai Banks. Both plaintiffs reported encountering audio problems within a year of purchasing their iPhone 7 devices in 2017. The issues were linked to the “audio IC” chip, which led to various audio failures. Apple, however, has denied any wrongdoing, stating that the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were free of inherent defects.

Who Can Claim and How Much

To be eligible for part of the settlement, individuals must have owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between September 16, 2016, and January 3, 2023. They must also have either reported audio issues to Apple or paid for repairs or replacements related to these problems.

The deadline to submit a claim is June 3. Claims can be submitted through the settlement website. Compensation details are as follows:

– Reimbursement for Repairs: Those who paid for repairs due to audio issues can receive up to $349.

– Reporting Without Repair Costs: Individuals who reported the problem to Apple but did not pay for repairs can receive up to $125.

– Minimum Compensation: All eligible claimants are guaranteed at least $50.

How to File a Claim

Eligible claimants should visit the settlement website to submit their claims before the June 3 deadline. For those uncertain about their eligibility, the FAQ section on the settlement site or the toll-free number 1-833-633-0343 can provide more information.

Apple’s Response

Despite agreeing to the settlement, Apple continues to deny any wrongdoing. The company refutes the allegations of defective audio components in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and insists that it acted properly. Apple’s settlement proposal noted that customers typically spent an average of $193 on repairs or replacements related to the alleged audio issues.

In 2018, MacRumors reported that Apple had acknowledged audio issues in some iPhone 7 models running iOS 11.3, through a document sent to Apple Authorized Service Providers. However, Apple’s consistent denial of the allegations has remained a point of contention among affected users.

Final Steps for Claimants

For iPhone users who experienced these audio issues, it is crucial to act quickly to be included in the settlement. The deadline to file a claim is June 3, and timely action can ensure compensation ranging from $50 to $349.

Consumers without their purchase receipts can still file a claim, as proof of purchase is not required. This is particularly helpful for those who may have lost their documentation over the years.

This settlement highlights the importance of holding major corporations accountable for product defects and customer complaints. While Apple denies any defects or wrongdoing, the settlement emphasizes the need for transparent and responsible handling of consumer issues.

As the June 3 deadline approaches, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users should check their eligibility and file claims to benefit from the settlement. This case underscores the importance of consumers being proactive in seeking redress for product issues.

The settlement will offer financial compensation to affected users and reinforces the principle of corporate accountability in the tech industry. Apple’s agreement to this settlement, despite denying any fault, marks a significant moment for consumer rights and corporate responsibility.