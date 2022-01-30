Death Stranding: Director’s Cut PC Gets March Release Date

If you’re looking forward to being able to play Death Stranding on PC, the Death Stranding Director’s Cut is coming to Steam on March 30, 2022. Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions have confirmed that Death Stranding’s Director’s Cut will go on sale coming to PC next March. The Directors Cut version adds quite a bit of content to the game, including a more compact tutorial section, as well as the ability to get the most useful tools sooner. This expanded and optimized version of the game makes the already amazing adventure game a little smoother without being overly heavy. It costs $10 to upgrade, but don’t feel obligated unless you want to replay it all.

It will cost $39.99/- the standalone version, while current game owners will have the option to upgrade their base version to the Directors Cut for $9.99/-. In addition, Directors Cut will be one of the first games to support Intel XeSS scaling technology. Purchasing the Director’s Cut will give players access to higher frame rates, support for ultra-wide monitors, Death Strandings Cyberpunk 2077 crossover content, and in-game bonuses ranging from a digital artbook and Power Golden Gloves to additional backpack patches and new customization options for the BB unit.

The original version of Death Stranding for PC is currently being sold as part of the Lunar Sale on Steam (70% off) and Epics (65% off). In fact, players can save on Death Stranding’s Director’s Cut by purchasing the game for a discounted $18 on Steam from January 27 to February 3.

Another piece of good news is that players who have already purchased the base game won’t need to buy the entire dungeon and opt for the cheaper upgrade option. Finally, to keep new players interested in the game, 505 Games also announced that during the Steam Lunar New Year sale, the base game will be getting a 70% price cut. That means new customers who buy it now can get a $9.99 upgrade, saving about $10 off the total retail price on the PC version of Death Stranding Director’s release date.

The definitive version of the Director’s Cut enriches the groundbreaking adventure with an expanded storyline, new stealth missions, combat skills, equipable items, buildable structures, cosmetic options, and more. By the way, the new PC version also includes Xe supersampling and support for ultrawide monitors. The re-release adds a number of tech highlights, such as boosting performance to 60fps, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for the DualSense PS5 controller, and more. Save files will be saved so you can pick up where you left off if you get bored halfway through the game. You will also be able to transfer your saves, of course with additional information promised closer to launch. But 505 Games said details on how it will be implemented will be announced when the game is released. The developers say they will provide more details on this process closer to the release date.