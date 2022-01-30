WWE 2K22 Trailer Leaks Ahead Of 2022 Royal Rumble

A new trailer for WWE 2K22 has been leaked online, showing off new graphics and many of the superstars included in the latest wrestling game. The Royal Rumble battle royale is taking place tonight, so the trailer was rumored to premiere there, but fans have already posted it online. Sure, it’s a small thing, but it proves that WWE 2K22 has an astronomically high bar for the gamer community to beat if they’re willing to flip through the trailer with a thin comb.

TJP tweeted the number of tests he was subjected to at 2K Games and then posted a video of his motion-capture work which is good news and now it looks like WWE 2K22 is getting ready for release this year. Powered by an overhauled game engine, WWE 2K22 offers stunning visuals, crisp animations, as well as new game modes like My GM and more. The game also uses new face-scanning technology, and 2K claims that 85% of the game’s cast took part in scanning their likeness in the game. WWE 2K22 will be the first game to be more than a year behind in development as it releases in March 2022. During SummerSlam 2021, 2K and developer Visual Concepts revealed that WWE 2K22 will be released in March 2022.

We’ve compiled all of the WWE 2K22 trailers below for your enjoyment, including some cool ideas from the development team that showcase some of the new gaming technology in action. Specifically, in response to rumors, the trailer for WWE 2K22, which is just under two minutes long, is due to be officially printed at the Royal Rumble 2022 event scheduled at WWE for today, Saturday, January 29th.

But the main star this time around is Rey Mysterio, who was on the cover of WWE 2K22, a fitting choice considering the superstar is celebrating his 20th year in WWE. WWE fans will likely see this trailer during tonight’s Royal Rumble. Last year, WWE released the first trailer for the game alongside Rey Mysterio and Cesaro during WrestleMania. In a report published the same day as WWE Royal Rumble 2021, Johnson claims that 2K Games representatives were in the arena to record voice-overs and that there are plans for most, if not all of the roster, to scan series.

As highlighted in an extensive WWE 2K22 preview, this year’s most popular new feature is MyGM, whose release coincides with Theory’s confirmation as one of the freshest rosters. Gonzalez was a surprise reveal in November 2021 to promote WWE 2K22 MyRise, a new model in which you can reach the top of the wrestling world as a male or female-created character.

However, they have revealed that the game will arrive in March 2022, with much more information coming in January. Unlike the original trailer for It Hits Different, which featured cameos from several WWE superstars. The release of the games will coincide with the race for WrestleMania, where the WWE fandom is at its peak, but that means the WWE universe will have to wait a bit until a full wrestling game arrives.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. However, the extra development time should ensure that the game is in the best possible shape. The expectations are huge and there is no better way to please fans than the biggest updated roster to date.