Since becoming live in Early Access on February 14, 2024, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has sold over a million copies, which is a significant accomplishment in the game’s short lifetime. Funday Games and Ghost Ship Publishing also shared some details on the game’s first content update since it became accessible, in addition to this joyful news. The patch, which will be released on March 20, 2024, will provide players access to the Salt Pits, a completely new biome to explore and survive in.

These regions of Hoxxes IV are home to well-known adversaries and treasures, but they also provide astute miners a significant advantage: Players may unleash a shower of boulders on the gullible aliens by focusing on particular stalagmite clusters, which should allow them to make some holes in the swarm. One more kind of insect will be added in addition to the Salt Pits. The slippery and vicious Q’ronar Younglings present a challenge to the miners.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Revives Cooperative Shooter Genre

After its February 14 release, the Early Access shooter sold 500,000 units in only one week. The spinoff had about 57,000 concurrent gamers at its height. Many games have attempted, but have been unable, to capture the same allure as Vampire Survivors, the game that first ignited the contemporary frenzy around auto-shooters. But in addition to offering a fun gameplay loop, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor injected some genuine creativity into the genre by skillfully utilizing the elements that make the Deep Rock Galactic IP distinctive and exceptional and bringing them into the auto-shooter genre.

It was only fitting that the title delivered 500,000 copies the week after release and sold a million copies in its first month of availability. For $9.99, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is presently accessible for PC and Steam Deck.

Funday Games wrote;

“Thank you for joining and supporting us on this journey!”

In contrast, the first Deep Rock Galactic was on sale in Early Access in 2018 and sold two million copies in just three years. Even though the game has only had a few thousand players, franchise awareness seems to matter a lot. Galactic has sold 8 million copies overall as of this past January. How well Survivor does is a matter of time, but at the very least, it indicates that the cooperative shooter genre has some more life left in it.

About the game

Funday Games has released an early-access shooter called Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. It is a top-down sequel to the auto-shooting Vampire Survivors, based on the first-person shooter Deep Rock Galactic. As the player controls a dwarf on a solitary ore mining operation, they must shoot adversaries and eventually fight a boss after each level to acquire experience and boost the strength of their weapon. After talking about Vampire Survivors with the CEO of Ghost Ship Games during the 2022 Gamescom expo, Funday started working on the game. On February 14, 2024, it was made available for Windows users in early access.

On February 14, 2024, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor went live in early access, and in its first week, more than 500,000 copies were sold. The game’s developers thanked gamers in a Steam post titled “The Road Ahead” for the game’s successful downloads. The game’s future was then described, along with an anticipated release schedule in a “living roadmap.”