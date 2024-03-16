There are now more displays and touch-sensitive controls in cars than buttons, which many of us find regrettable. These tangible inputs are expensive for automakers, which makes their disappearance all the more apparent. Buttons may be easily found by feel, without taking your eyes off the road, as those of us who value buttons are aware. This will improve safety, and it appears that European assessors will begin to recognize this in approximately two years. To maintain the highest safety rating feasible from that point on, manufacturers will need to integrate a minimum of physical inputs for important functions according to the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

Safety Standards Clash with Tesla’s Touchscreen Trend: Euro NCAP Requirements and the Debate Over Physical Controls

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, nothing in the requirements requires that regularly changed controls, such as those for the HVAC system or simple media operations, have to be operated via a touchscreen. It appears that safety-critical tasks are the main focus of Euro NCAP in this case. The Times of London is cited by The Verge as saying that “cars will need to use buttons, dials, or stalks for hazard warning lights, indicators, windscreen wipers, SOS calls, and the horn.”

Considering that Tesla is among the worst offenders, supporters of the company will likely not be pleased with this decision. It involves reducing expenses by doing away with as many physical controls as feasible rather than providing physical buttons for numerous functions. Capacitive buttons are gradually replacing stalks as turn signal devices. The horn is transitioning from a wheel-centered button to a small capacitive thumb button. The changing gears, or the electron flow? When the computer is unable to forecast what you are going to do, that is meant to be automated and you can override it using a touchscreen. The most recent versions include all HVAC settings, including vent blower direction, on a touchscreen.

The Shift Towards Touchscreen Controls in Cars: Cost Savings vs. Safety Concerns

Not to mention that Tesla isn’t the only carmaker taking this approach. Because they would also like to save a few thousand dollars for each vehicle which may add up to millions for a model—other automakers are following suit. Regulators and safety activists, however, are less than thrilled about this. I’ve discussed my worries and a study that demonstrates that using a touchscreen requires more concentration and time away from the road than using traditional buttons when performing activities.

Currently, for a car to receive the highest rating, manufacturers must employ physical buttons for at least a few essential tasks, according to Euro NCAP, a private auto safety tester similar to IIHS in the US. This means that to utilize a button, dial, or stalk, you must have the danger lights, turn signals, windshield wipers, horn, and any “SOS” buttons. It excludes items like the AC controls and the button for the next song.

While it might not provide instantaneous relief, this measure is nonetheless beneficial. It coincidentally parallels the efforts of several automakers to bring back buttons and tangible inputs in their vehicles in an attempt to win over disgruntled consumers. Volkswagen is replacing the obtrusive Mk8 steering wheel with its completely touch-sensitive controls with an all-hard key steering wheel on the new GTI and Golf R. Hyundai has also committed to fighting for what’s right. See if more big players follow suit.