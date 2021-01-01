Deepika Padukone deletes all posts, Twitter reacts

Deepika Padukone deletes all posts from Instagram and Twitter reacts



The all popular Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone removed all her posts from her social media profiles on Twitter and Instagram. While eager fans could have been waiting for a surprise or at least a ‘Happy 2021’ post, much to their shock the actress removed all her posts from social networking sites. All of this happened during flash seconds for followers and many also believed that her accounts were hacked. This rumor was clarified bogus when Deepika on Friday released the first audio for her Audio diary.

It’s 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone!❤️ What are you grateful for…? pic.twitter.com/mGMb8ofJ0a — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 1, 2021

In her audio, she recorded a message for all her followers-

“Hi everyone, welcome to My Audio Diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody but for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present, and for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everybody is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year”

On the onset of the New Year, #DeepikaPadukone has left her fans shockedhttps://t.co/oMYkmPIknd — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 1, 2021

Deepika Padukone shocked fans after she deleted all her photos and videos from Instagram and Twitter. https://t.co/o5G0IFdJ5N — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 1, 2021

Deepika Padukone deletes all social media posts, drops audio diary – Check post here https://t.co/RsQ6T5xu3w — Mehanstark News (@MehanstarkNews) January 1, 2021

During the past years, Deepika has been really active on her social media accounts. So much so that her Instagram account has around 52.5 million followers while 27.7 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter.

#DeepikaPadukone deletes all her #Instagram posts. ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress has 52.5 million followers on the photo sharing app https://t.co/pLDPzlFoqS — Gulf News (@gulf_news) January 1, 2021

Users of Twitter have a varied opinion here. Some are supporting here move, critic tweets have also been published and well others think this is another strategic move.

People criticizing after Deepika Padukone deletes all posts

She is following Taylor Swift’s strategy of rebranding but the only difference is that Taylor is hella talented #DeepikaPadukone 😂 — karma kanmani (@TeaWithKanmani) January 1, 2021

Not living a fake PR driven life. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 1, 2021

Hilarious twitter memes-

Me to that guy who told me #DeepikaPadukone has deleted her insta posts : pic.twitter.com/G68W7RuhnQ — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) January 1, 2021

#DeepikaPadukone After deleting the entire post of insta pic.twitter.com/cnJU0ZaYRa — Viku 🍁 (@bedesiboys) January 1, 2021

Tweets supporting Deepika Padukone