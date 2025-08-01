From co-founding Zomato to launching a jet engine startup, Deepinder Goyal is now set to revolutionize India’s skies. With LAT Aerospace, he’s betting big on regional connectivity, aerospace innovation, and self-reliance.

Taking Off: LAT Aerospace’s Grand Vision

After reshaping the food delivery landscape with Zomato and stepping into broader tech ventures with Eternal, Deepinder Goyal has set his sights on India’s aviation industry. His latest venture, LAT Aerospace, aims to bridge the vast connectivity gap between India’s small towns and major cities.

Along with ex-Zomato COO Surobhi Das, Goyal has co-founded LAT Aerospace with a bold goal: to make regional air travel as common and affordable as bus travel. At the heart of this mission is a fleet of 24-seater STOL (Short Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to operate from “air-stops” as small as parking lots — no big airports needed.

Igniting Innovation: India’s First Indigenous Jet Engines

One of the most groundbreaking parts of LAT’s strategy is its push for aerospace self-reliance. The company has announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art propulsion research center in Bengaluru, which will focus on designing and building India’s first indigenous gas turbine engines — from scratch.

This is a bold and rare move, as jet engine manufacturing has traditionally been the domain of only a handful of global players. Goyal has already personally invested $20 million into the project, underscoring his belief in the importance of building aviation tech within India, by Indians.

“These engines will not only power our STOL aircraft but also UAVs and other aviation systems,” Goyal explained. “It won’t be easy. But if it works, it changes everything.”

Fueling the Mission: A $50 Million Boost

LAT Aerospace is not short on ambition — or capital. The startup has successfully raised $50 million in seed funding, a significant amount for a deep-tech company in its early stages. This funding will go toward building aircraft, refining propulsion systems, and ramping up talent acquisition.

Interestingly, Goyal emphasized that the propulsion research team will be engineer-led, not bureaucracy-driven. “No waiting for approvals from business people. This team will be led by engineers,” he stated, indicating a nimble, innovation-first approach.

Underused Potential: India’s Forgotten Airstrips

At the heart of LAT’s strategy lies a simple but powerful insight: India has over 450 airstrips, but fewer than 150 see any commercial use.

That’s a staggering level of untapped infrastructure — and LAT wants to change that. By using small, efficient planes capable of taking off from short runways, LAT can bring air travel to towns that are currently cut off from the air map. Think small-town India: tier-2, tier-3 cities, and even rural hubs that are often a full day’s travel away from the nearest airport.

This could be transformational for mobility, tourism, and local economies, and could finally bring the full benefits of aviation to millions of Indians.

Hiring for Lift-Off: Engineers, Designers, and Dreamers Wanted

To fuel this ambitious journey, LAT Aerospace is hiring. The company is actively recruiting aerospace engineers, turbine and rotor experts, control systems specialists, and systems designers.

“Whether you’re passionate about engines or regional air travel, we want you,” the company announced. Applicants can reach out directly at [email protected].

It’s a rare opportunity: to be part of an Indian aerospace startup that’s not just building aircraft, but building the future of how India flies.

Final Descent: A Bold Bet on India’s Skies

LAT Aerospace is still in its early days, but its ambitions are sky-high. With Deepinder Goyal at the helm, a strong leadership team, indigenous tech development, and serious funding, the company may well become a pioneer in affordable regional aviation.

As Goyal aptly put it: “It won’t be easy. But if it works, it changes everything.”

In a country where bus and train travel still dominate, LAT Aerospace is asking a provocative question: What if flying was just as easy?