Delightree secured $3 million in seed funding round

Delhi and San Francisco based Delightree, a workflow automation app for the businesses has now secured $3 million in a seed funding round from the Emergent Ventures, Accel Partners, Axilor Ventures, Brainstorm Ventures, and others.

The company will use the new money to win some of the new customers.

Delightree was founded by the Tushar and Madhulika in the year 2019. The duo earlier founded the CEM software company Survaider where they worked with around 3000 franchise stores. That experience of starting up led them to found the Delightree.

Tushar Mishra, Co-founder, Delightree, said,

“We were surprised to learn how most franchises still either run on pen and paper or old desktop-based software. Delightree is helping owners turn their stores into future-ready smart stores, where the majority of processes and workflows are automated.”