Dell launched XPS 13 9315 powered with 12th Gen Intel EVO SoC in India

Dell India reportedly brought its latest new XPS 13 laptop for this year, the new 915 lineups. Dell claims that it will be coming with the smallest laptop motherboard board which is for the first time a Dell PC.

Also, Dell claims that this new XPS laptop is the thinnest and lightest laptop coming within the 13-inch laptop series with the power of Intel’s 12th Gen Soc onboard. Let’s talk about the feature it comes with.

What does Dell XPS 13 9315 feature?

Getting to the feature side of this new laptop, you will see a low-carbon aluminum chassis with an entire thickness of 13.99mm.

The laptop comes for an overall weight of just 1.17Kg which makes it quite handy for its portability. When you open the lid of the laptop, you will find a 13.4-inches screen which is a 4-sided InfinityEdge screen that comes with the peak resolution of FULL HD+ and also an aspect ratio of 16:10.

To make the screen a better choice for color-based output from the screen here you will get a 90% of DCI P3 color gamut support and also 500 nits of peak brightness which is comfortable for you to use for outdoor purposes.

In order to ensure the protection of the users’ eyes, the laptop also comes with support for EyeSage Technology too. If we go inside the laptop we can find the latest new Intel Core i7 1250-U Soc which is the latest new 12th Generation processor which is again coupled with a faster 16GB of RAM With LPDDR5 support and also a faster SSD which is a 512GB of PCIe 4.0 storage.

On the graphical side, you will get to see Intel Irix Xe integrated graphics too. On the camera side, you will get to see a 720p camera that comes with the support for dual-sensors with the support for ExpressSign-In that is capable enough for the detection of a person’s presence in order to ensure touch-free logins.

On the battery section, we will get to see a standard 51Whr battery which comes with the support for Express Charge too. With this fast charging capability, this laptop is capable enough to charge up to 80 percent from 0 in just an hour.

However, this fast charging is achieved with a 45W fast charging adaptor. In the port section, we will get to see a duo Thunderbolt port alongside a 4 Display Port and a power port too.

Also, necessary ports including a USB-C port and a USB-A V3.0 version, and also a 3.5mm jack is also seen here. You also get the support for stereo speakers with the support for Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio.

What is its pricing?

The price for Dell XPS 13 9315 comes for the price tag starting from Rs. 99,990 and is now already available on the official Dell website. On the price side, the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage comes for this Rs. 99,990 (Intel 1230U chipset) price tag.

The mid variant comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD comes for the price tag of Rs. 1,19,900 but with a 1230U chipset and the top-end variant with 16GB of RAM and also 512GB of SSD with a 1250U chipset comes for the price tag of Rs. 1,29,990.