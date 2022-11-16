Dell Reaches its $1 Billion Settlement Over Disputed 2018 Stock Swap

According to recent reports, Dell is ready to pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit. The company blamed this lawsuit for being unreasonable. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

“This settlement demonstrates that the rights of minority shareholders in companies need to be respected,” she said.

If this settlement is agreed upon by the court, it will put an end to the fight over $23.9 conversation of Dell stock in a deal that was made 4 years back. n that transaction, Dell founder Michael Dell and other controlling investors including Silver Lake Partners authorized the issuance of common stock in exchange for tracking shares. The plaintiffs alleged that the transaction was billions of dollars below market value, according to a company filing.

