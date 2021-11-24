Dell Technologies Delivers Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Dell Tech reported on Tuesday third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Financial Highlights :
Dell Tech announced revenue of $28.39B compared to the prior corresponding quarter on revenue of $27.37B. Up 21%, driven by growth in all business units, customer segments and geographies, as well as broad strength across commercial PCs, servers and storage
Operating income was a third-quarter record of $1.3 billion, a 19% increase over the same period the prior year, and non-GAAP operating income was a third-quarter record of $2.9 billion, up 5%.
Net income was $3.9 billion, non-GAAP net income was $2.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 billion.
Net cash from operating activities was $3.3 billion.
Diluted earnings per share were $4.87, up 351% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.37, up 17%.
Dell Tech shares are down 25.41% from the beginning of the year and are trading at $55.41, down-from-52-week-high. They are under-performing the EUR/USD which is down 0% year to date.
Dell Tech shares gained 1.35% in after-hours trade the report.
Dell Tech follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month.
This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.72%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this computer and technology services provider would post earnings of $2.05 per share when it actually produced earnings of $2.24, delivering a surprise of 9.27%.
Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.
Revenue at Dell’s client solutions business, home to its hardware devices, rose 35% in the quarter on booming demand from companies upgrading their computer systems to meet work-from-home challenges.
Revenue from its infrastructure solutions group, which includes the data center business, was up 5% at $8.4 billion in the quarter.
Dell Technologies ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $47 billion, up 26%, deferred revenue of $31 billion, and cash and investments of $24.2 billion. The company has paid down a total of $15.9 billion of debt year-to-date and received an Investment Grade corporate family rating from all three of the major credit rating agencies.
The company’s net income surged more than four-fold to $3.89 billion, or $4.87 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $881 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.
Financial Statement :
|
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Related Financial Highlights
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 29,
|
October 30,
|
Change
|
October 29,
|
October 30,
|
Change
|
Net revenue:
|
Products
|
$
|
21,540
|
$
|
17,352
|
24%
|
$
|
58,968
|
$
|
50,127
|
18%
|
Services
|
6,854
|
6,130
|
12%
|
20,035
|
17,985
|
11%
|
Total net revenue
|
28,394
|
23,482
|
21%
|
79,003
|
68,112
|
16%
|
Cost of net revenue:
|
Products
|
17,552
|
13,789
|
27%
|
47,137
|
39,923
|
18%
|
Services
|
2,783
|
2,432
|
14%
|
8,164
|
6,919
|
18%
|
The total cost of net revenue
|
20,335
|
16,221
|
25%
|
55,301
|
46,842
|
18%
|
Gross margin
|
8,059
|
7,261
|
11%
|
23,702
|
21,270
|
11%
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
5,293
|
4,772
|
11%
|
15,398
|
14,419
|
7%
|
Research and development
|
1,417
|
1,360
|
4%
|
4,208
|
3,884
|
8%
|
Total operating expenses
|
6,710
|
6,132
|
9%
|
19,606
|
18,303
|
7%
|
Operating income
|
1,349
|
1,129
|
19%
|
4,096
|
2,967
|
38%
|
Interest and other, net
|
3,436
|
273
|
NM
|
2,689
|
(929)
|
389%
|
Income before income taxes
|
4,785
|
1,402
|
241%
|
6,785
|
2,038
|
233%
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
897
|
521
|
72%
|
1,079
|
(124)
|
970%
|
Net income
|
3,888
|
881
|
341%
|
5,706
|
2,162
|
164%
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
45
|
49
|
(8)%
|
145
|
139
|
4%
|
Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
|
$
|
3,843
|
$
|
832
|
362%
|
$
|
5,561
|
$
|
2,023
|
175%
|
Percentage of Total Net Revenue:
|
Gross margin
|
28
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
30
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
19
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
Research and development
|
5
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
24
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
27
|
%
|
Operating income
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
17
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Net income
|
14
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Income tax rate
|
18.7
|
%
|
37.2
|
%
|
15.9
|
%
|
-6.1
|
%