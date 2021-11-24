Dell Technologies Delivers Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Dell Tech reported on Tuesday third-quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Financial Highlights :

Dell Tech announced revenue of $28.39B compared to the prior corresponding quarter on revenue of $27.37B. Up 21%, driven by growth in all business units, customer segments and geographies, as well as broad strength across commercial PCs, servers and storage

Operating income was a third-quarter record of $1.3 billion, a 19% increase over the same period the prior year, and non-GAAP operating income was a third-quarter record of $2.9 billion, up 5%.

Net income was $3.9 billion, non-GAAP net income was $2.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 billion.

Net cash from operating activities was $3.3 billion.

Diluted earnings per share were $4.87, up 351% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.37, up 17%.

Dell Tech shares are down 25.41% from the beginning of the year and are trading at $55.41, down-from-52-week-high. They are under-performing the which is down 0% year to date.

Dell Tech shares gained 1.35% in after-hours trade the report.

Dell Tech follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.72%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this computer and technology services provider would post earnings of $2.05 per share when it actually produced earnings of $2.24, delivering a surprise of 9.27%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.

Revenue at Dell’s client solutions business, home to its hardware devices, rose 35% in the quarter on booming demand from companies upgrading their computer systems to meet work-from-home challenges.

Revenue from its infrastructure solutions group, which includes the data center business, was up 5% at $8.4 billion in the quarter.

Dell Technologies ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $47 billion, up 26%, deferred revenue of $31 billion, and cash and investments of $24.2 billion. The company has paid down a total of $15.9 billion of debt year-to-date and received an Investment Grade corporate family rating from all three of the major credit rating agencies.

The company’s net income surged more than four-fold to $3.89 billion, or $4.87 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $881 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Financial Statement :