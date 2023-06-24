Deloitte Steps Down as Byju’s Auditor: Seeking New Audit Firm

Deloitte Haskins & Sells, one of the prominent audit firms, recently made headlines as it officially resigned as the auditor for Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, widely recognized as Byju’s. This decision was announced on June 22, marking the end of a working relationship that began back in 2016. Deloitte had previously been re-appointed as the statutory auditor for Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, encompassing a five-year tenure starting from April 1, 2020.

Following Deloitte’s resignation, Byju swiftly filled the vacancy by appointing BDO as its new auditor. This strategic change in auditing firms comes at a critical juncture for Byju as the company grapples with a significant debt crisis. In particular, Byju is facing a daunting $1.2 billion loan payment issue, substantially challenging its financial stability.

One of the notable incidents amidst this debt crisis was Byju’s failure to meet a $40 million repayment deadline on June 5. Consequently, the company took legal action against its lenders, alleging harassment in the loan recovery process. Amidst these financial upheavals, audit and financial statements play a vital role, serving as crucial tools for lenders to gauge Byju’s financial health and make well-informed decisions concerning credit risk.

Deloitte Resignation and Delayed Financial Statements: Impact on Byju’s and Shareholders

As part of the credit agreement between Byju and its lenders, the accurate and timely provision of audit reports and financial statements holds immense significance. These documents assist lenders in assessing the company’s financial standing and enable them to evaluate the potential risks associated with extending further credit. Byju’s decision to appoint BDO as its new auditor indicates a fresh approach to its financial reporting processes, aiming to regain trust and instill confidence among its stakeholders in these challenging times.

In summary, Deloitte’s resignation as the auditor for Byju, followed by the appointment of BDO as the new auditing firm, occurs against the backdrop of the company’s ongoing debt crisis. The availability of accurate and reliable financial information through audits and financial statements remains crucial for Byju to navigate its loan payment challenges and regain stability in its financial operations.

According to the PTI report, Deloitte stated in its resignation letter, “The financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31, 2022, are long delayed. In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022 were due to be laid before shareholders in the Annual General Meeting by September 30, 2022.”

Deloitte’s Resignation Highlights Audit Delay

In its communication, Deloitte expressed that it had frequently corresponded with Byju’s managing director, Byju Raveendran, with copies of the letters also being shared with the board of directors. Despite their diligent efforts, however, Deloitte regretfully conveyed that they were unable to commence the audit process as of the present date. Consequently, the firm arrived at the difficult decision to resign from its auditing role.

Meanwhile, credible sources have informed ETTech that three board members have also tendered their resignations from the company. Although the exact reasons behind their departures remain undisclosed, the voluntary nature of their resignations suggests personal choices or differences. Subsequently, the current composition of Byju’s board comprises solely the founder family, which includes the esteemed CEO Byju Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath, and his brother Riju Raveendran, as reported by PTI.

In a separate development, according to news reports, Byju is reportedly contemplating a workforce reduction strategy, aiming to lay off approximately 1,000 employees in its most recent round of downsizing. While the underlying motivations or rationale for this decision are yet to be fully elucidated, it indicates the company’s proactive measures to streamline operations and adapt to evolving business conditions.

