According to the Financial Times, Deloitte, one of the biggest consulting firms in the world, plans to fire some 180 workers from its advising divisions in the UK. The action is a component of a larger reorganization plan designed to tackle issues brought on by a weak economy and a stagnant consultancy market. This announcement follows months of layoffs that have afflicted the consultancy industry.

Who’s Affected by the Cuts?

Positions in Deloitte’s strategy, risk, and transactions business as well as its technology and transformation division—two crucial sectors that have been most severely impacted by the drop in demand for advisory services—will be affected by the layoffs. As Deloitte struggles to reorient its workforce to reflect market realities, workers in these divisions were recently told that their jobs are in jeopardy.

Deloitte has reduced its workforce on previous occasions. 800 workers were let go by the company in September 2023, and another 100 were let go in February 2024, indicating further challenges in the consulting industry.

Why Is Deloitte Restructuring?

The pandemic-era boom that once fueled consulting growth has slowed considerably. During the COVID-19 years, businesses rushed to adopt new technologies and revamp their operational models, creating immense demand for consulting services. However, the market has since cooled.

In addition, the financial services sector—a key source of Deloitte’s advisory revenue—has been hit by a slowdown in mergers and acquisitions (M&A). With fewer deals on the table, consulting firms like Deloitte are struggling to maintain the same level of business activity.

Deloitte UK’s Senior Partner and CEO Richard Houston hinted earlier this year at the need to adjust the firm’s cost base to remain competitive, stating, “Like many businesses, we had to carefully consider our cost base and make some difficult choices.”

Mixed Financial Results Paint a Complex Picture

Deloitte UK’s financial results for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, reveal a business navigating stormy waters.

Revenue grew by 2.4%, reaching €5.7 billion (£5.7 billion), showcasing some resilience in a tough environment.

Distributable operating profit, however, remained flat at €756 million.

Average profit per equity partner dropped by 5%, falling to €1.012 million.

Despite these challenges, Deloitte took measures to support its workforce. Houston highlighted that the firm maintained promotion levels, increased average pay and bonuses by 5%, and enhanced employee benefits during the year. He described the results as “a strong set of outcomes in a challenging market, against a difficult economic and geopolitical backdrop.”

Consulting Industry Faces Broader Turmoil

The layoffs at Deloitte are a part of a wider trend that is influencing the consulting sector all across the world. Consulting firms are being pushed to reconsider their strategy due to a slowdown in financial advising work and a decrease in demand for technological transformation projects.

Budget cuts have had a knock-on effect for the consulting industry as a whole, especially in sectors like technology and finance that were significant growth engines in prior years. Rivals like PwC and EY, as well as other consulting behemoths, have also declared plans to cut expenses and simplify their business processes.

Navigating the Path Forward

Deloitte’s decision to reduce its workforce highlights the need for consulting firms to adapt quickly to a changing market. While layoffs are an unfortunate consequence of these adjustments, they reflect a broader effort by firms to ensure long-term sustainability.

For Deloitte, this means focusing on areas of growth, optimizing costs, and finding new ways to deliver value to clients in uncertain times. As Houston acknowledged earlier, these moves, though painful, are aimed at positioning the company for future success.

What This Means for the Workforce

While the layoffs are a blow to the affected employees, Deloitte has made efforts to soften the impact. The company’s investments in pay increases, bonuses, and benefits reflect an acknowledgment of its workforce’s contributions during challenging times.

However, the layoffs also signal that the consulting industry is entering a phase of recalibration. Professionals in the field may need to pivot, reskill, or explore opportunities in adjacent industries as demand patterns shift.

Conclusion: A Sign of the Times

The challenges facing the consulting industry as it navigates a period of slower growth and increased uncertainty are exemplified by Deloitte’s most recent reorganization decision. The company’s financial performance is resilient, but the downsizing choice is a practical way to control expenses in a market that is becoming more and more competitive.

To succeed in the face of hardship, the consulting sector as a whole will need to be innovative, flexible, and focused on new prospects. Deloitte’s path will probably act as a gauge for the sector as a whole as it recalibrates.