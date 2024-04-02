4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India confirmed to be hosted on 20th – 21st June 2024 in Hyderabad is the only two days conference and exhibition designed to host 500+ industry executives in charge of the contact center and customer experience and are early adopters of speech or voice technology in the Indian market. The B2B platform of the summit will reflect the latest tendencies and recent application changes in the voice recognition space in the Indian market. Discover Voice and Conversational AI application in all industry sectors, from BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, BPO’s & Call Centers and many more.

Key Topics to be covered –

Future of Voice Technology & Bharat Bhasa

How Recognition Technology has Evolved Call Centers

Speech AI Industry Use Cases

Speech Technology in Healthcare

The Advantages of Speech Recognition for Retail and E-Commerce

Digital Speech Assistants and Future of In-Vehicle Control

How AI and ML enabled Speech have gathered steam and where they fall short

Ushering an era of inclusive ICTs with Multilingual Speech

Evolution of Speech Assistance in Banking Industry

How Speech AI Is Changing the Insurance Industry:

The Art and Science of Conversation Design

Privacy & Ethics in Speech Technology

Reasons to attend –

2 days of powerful industry panel discussions on current status and future strategies of speech technology.

Latest trends and tools on Speech assistance and chatbots.

30 National and International speakers sharing their thoughts on future of Speech technology in India.

Understand how the latest developments in voice technology are being implemented in Indian market.

Network with leaders across multiple sectors and discover the blueprint for transforming your business.

Understand how the latest developments in Speech technology give you a window into how your customer experience will be revolutionized. Learn lessons from the giants dominating the Speech sphere – be it Alexa, Google Assistant or Cortana – hear from the inside how they think Speech will change it all. Find out how to get personalization right as a new wave of data analytics opens new doors to customer insights. Network with leaders across multiple sectors and discover the blueprint for transforming your business.

Event Date – 20th & 21st June 2024

Event Location – Hyderabad

Website – https://speechtechindia.com/

Mobile – +91 8884144691

Email – [email protected]

Grab your Tickets here – https://speechtechindia.com/book-tickets