Deribit crypto exchange halts withdrawals amid $28M hot wallet hack

Around midnight on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency futures and options exchange Deribit experienced a security breach, and hackers stole around $28 million from the firm’s hot wallet.

Hot wallets are frequently used by exchanges to quickly process withdrawals. However, because their private keys are kept on a company’s computers to sign withdrawal transactions, these wallets carry a significant level of danger.

The Panama-based exchange said in a tweet that while their hot wallet had been compromised for $28 million, client assets and cold storage addresses were unaffected.

With nearly $718 million taken in just the first two weeks, October was the worst month ever for crypto and DeFi attacks.

Deribit has to restrict withdrawals as part of ongoing security tests, including those from custodians Copper Clearloop and Cobo, until the exchange is completely confident in security in the wake of the incident. Deposits that have already been sent will still be processed and credited to accounts once the necessary amount of confirmations have been received, the company noted.

The information in Deribit’s Telegram channel indicates that trade is going on normally. A Deribit support representative said, “Thanks to our hotwallet policy, we were able to limit loss of user funds.”

The hack won’t have an impact on Deribit’s insurance money because the exchange will cover the loss as well. The statement states that “Deribit remains in a financially sound position and continuing activities will not be harmed.”

According to a Deribit spokeswoman, the corporation is currently reviewing “all security measures” in order to restore withdrawals as soon as feasible. In order to provide further information regarding the vulnerability that might have led to the problem, the platform is currently embarking on a comprehensive incident review, the source continued.

Since the company’s founding, Deribit had never been subject to such an attack or suffered damages, according to the spokesman.

Deribit, one of the biggest cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges in the world, was founded in 2016 and lets customers trade cryptocurrency futures and options. Deribit has $280 million worth of daily trade activity as of this writing, according to information from CoinGecko.