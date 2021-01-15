Desi Bellé launches Autumn Winter’ 20 collection with new digital campaign

Desi Bellé, the women’s western wear brand of Killer Jeans has launched the new Autumn Winter’ 20 collection of high fashion jeans, tops, jeggings, dresses and winter wear. The collection created by in-house designers of Killer Jeans caters to women in the age group of 16 – 25 years. The pocket friendly price of Desi Belle is inspired by the best of European fashion.

The brand’s tagline ‘Break Free’ is apt for every Indian Desi Bellé, who is ready to take on the world with panache, a woman who is not afraid to try different styles and wants to break free from the regular fashion.

The brand’s new digital campaign #WorldWideWest# is a befitting extension to their mission of bringing the western fashion from the world to Indian women. The campaign also involves the brand collaborating with influencers nationwide to reach a wider audience.

Yash Jain, Brand Director, Desi Bellé, shares his plans to take the campaign and his brand ahead, “We loved the idea of #WorldWideWest# the moment it was presented to us. We have many exciting activities planned across social media, which includes promotion through influencer tie-ups, merchandising, viral content marketing and digital innovations. We have collaborated with influencers nationwide to create digital content that will change and redefine ‘www’ and also the western wear fashion brand market in India.”

Sharing how the agency came up with this idea, Karan Rawat, the CEO of AutumnWinter Communications & Design said, “In the ever dynamic digital world order, everything has gone digital post Covid. We wanted to do a campaign keeping the idea of the internet at its core. So we went into basics and even the history of the internet, and at that time the term ‘www’ caught our attention. We knew instantly that one of the ‘w’ of www can be ‘West’ relating to the category of our brand, Desi Bellé. Upon further exploring the idea, we derived the concept of the WorldWideWest, which fits the brand perfectly.”

Desi Belle is available at 50+ K-Lounge multi brand outlets spread over 45 cities of India, over 100 outlets of Reliance Trends, 120 Shop-In-Shops across 90 cities, and 200+ India`s leading MBOs in 125+ cities, across all regions of India.

About Desi Belle:

Desi Belle is a women’s western wear brand from the house of Killer Jeans. The brand with its eclectic western designs in a variety of clothing aims to be the first preferred choice of the contemporary women. Inspired by the zest of fashion in western World Europe, Desi Belle brings fashion directly to Indian markets.

