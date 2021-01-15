Is Laser Printer Better Than Inkjet?

Is a laser printer better than inkjet? Many people are asking this question. But before answering the question, it’s important to first know the difference between a laser and an inkjet printer. You can differentiate the two by how they are able to transfer images to paper. What an inkjet printer does is that it sprays microscopic droplets of ink onto the paper. This is why it’s called an inkjet printer in the first place. On the other hand, a laser printer melts toner powder onto the paper to create a print. Both types of printers are capable of producing high-quality images and photos.

Cost

Now let’s compare the two in terms of cost. Initially, buying a laser printer will cost you more money. You should also know that the toners used by laser printers are also more expensive than the ink cartridges used by inkjet printers. But while buying a laser printer may save you money initially, it can save you more money in the long run. This is because the cost per page of a laser printer is lower than that of an inkjet printer.

Laser printers also have faster print speeds. And in business, time is equal to money. So the more time you are able to save, the more money you’ll be saving as well. But if you still want to buy an inkjet printer then just be sure to spend more money on a durable and reliable one. Get one that is made by a reputable manufacturer. Getting a cheap inkjet printer may cost you more money in the long run.

Print speed and quality

As mentioned earlier, laser printers print fast, especially if you’re printing black and white pages. Even the cheapest laser printers can print as fast as 20 pages per minute. So if print speed is important to you, then you should consider getting a laser printer. Businesses often choose laser printers precisely because of their print speed. For home use where printing speed doesn’t really matter much, then maybe an inkjet printer would be sufficient. If you just want to print a seven-page document, then print speed doesn’t really matter.

For printing colored images and photos

As far as quality is concerned, laser and inkjet printers are head-to-head, especially with text printing. When it comes to documents with smaller fonts, however, then a laser would beat an inkjet easily.

If you want to print photos, then you’re better off with a high-quality inkjet printer. Unless you have the budget and space for a colored laser printer that is. Colored laser printers are expensive and bulky. They are not really suitable for home use. And as far as the quality of colored images is concerned, inkjet printers generally perform better than laser printers. This is because inkjet printers are capable of reproducing subtle color gradation.

The verdict

So is a laser printer better than inkjet? The answer to this question depends on many different factors. It will depend on your needs, preferences, and of course, your budget. But no matter what you choose, you should invest in a high-quality printer.