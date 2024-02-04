Fans of FC 24 have received an apology from EA after thousands of gamers were inadvertently given access to a very costly and rare TOTY player due to a glitch in a challenge. A blog on the official website claims that players participating in the new Squad Builder Challenges (SBC) on January 30 had an extremely high chance of winning the 86+ OVR untradeable Lionel Messi card, which is valued at hundreds of pounds, for a full 24 minutes.

Glitch results in possession of Team of the Year edition Messi to hundreds of players

A recent problem in FC 24 put hundreds of gamers in possession of the Team of the Year Edition Messi for a 24-hour period, putting EA in a difficult predicament. The players who missed it are now clamoring for payment. The Team of the Year Edition Messi was the reward for finishing a challenge that was announced on January 30 at 10 am PST. After the challenge was up for around twenty-four minutes, EA realized what was going on and took it down.

Statements by EA

After thirty minutes, hundreds of players had already gotten their hands on the challenge when EA was alerted to the problem and decided to remove it. Those who were not as fortunate, however, demanded that EA provide the card to everyone and level the playing field, both literally and otherwise.

“We understand this has caused frustration within the Ultimate Team Community, and we apologize and appreciate your patience. We have explored several scenarios for how to proceed in a way that is both fair and would preserve long-term game health.”

With an absurdly low drop rate and an even more absurd trade value of almost £700, the Team of the Year Messi card is incredibly uncommon. Additionally, it confers a significant advantage to its possessor, and understandably, many members of the community who were not aware of the flaw are miffed.

“We know that this is not a perfect solution, and we will continue examining our processes with the aim of minimizing such issues in the future.”

EA Sports reacts to the Lionel Messi SBC issue in EA FC 24 TOTY

SBC participants “will keep their rewards” and “the SBC will not be returning as originally designed” if they finished it while it was accessible. Only “0.7 percent” of Ultimate team players, according to the developer, were able to get a TOTY Messi item throughout the incorrect challenge’s duration.

It would ruin the game if it awarded a TOTY Messi item to each participant. However, EA maintained community harmony in UT by allowing players to keep the reward they received in early hand as compensation for their errors. We’ve requested a response from the publisher and will amend this post accordingly.

A similar issue occurred last year

To fix a bug that was providing some players an unfair in-game edge, EA had to deactivate an EA Sports FC 24 perk late last year. Dribblers using the Trickster Playstyle might attach the ball to their leg and rush into the opposition’s net to score thanks to a flaw in the soccer simulation.