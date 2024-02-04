According to reports, Xbox intends to reveal a significant shift in approach, releasing more of its titles on competing platforms. The developers may soon release Hi-Fi Rush, one of this generation’s most critically acclaimed Xbox exclusives, on the PlayStation and Switch, thereby expanding the game’s player base.

Several sources have reported that Sarah Bond, Xbox’s director, will present a new approach and its rationale in the spring. The Xbox community has divided opinions on the prospect of releasing more games on multiple platforms. This is usually because they feel misled about their Xbox system purchase or are loyal to another brand.

XBOX director Sarah Bond may soon address the community answering all queries

Idle Sloth, an Xbox reporter, reported that Sarah Bond will soon address the community, as it is the source of the most recent rumors. According to reports, Bond will discuss “Xbox’s strategy regarding Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and other games going multi-platform.”

There will presumably be an explanation of the logic for the change as well, with a focus on measures that should increase sales. It’s also believed that she would state that criticism expressed online “isn’t ‘considered, but concerns are valid”. Jez Corden, a Windows Central insider with knowledge of Microsoft, supports this story. A lot more Xbox exclusives seem to be making their way to other platforms outside of the anticipated PC version, in addition to the leaks indicating that Hi-Fi Rush will be heading to Switch and PlayStation.

Xbox’s Console Generation Strategy Shift

Compared to what Xbox has done thus far in this console generation, this is a totally different approach. The firm has been making the most of the many studios it has bought over the past few years by exclusively releasing new games on Xbox and PC, and always on Game Pass from the moment of launch. It’s likely that this hasn’t had the anticipated impact on device sales and Game Pass memberships, given the impending substantial shift. Or perhaps it’s just the impression that there are more chances to profit from the PlayStation and Switch software sales.

What this implies for other titles is still to be determined. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed are two of the future exclusive games that Xbox has unveiled. They are both currently planning to forego competing platforms, but this news in the spring may cause that to alter. Let’s wait for Microsoft to respond and see how extensively they will implement the approach.

Disappointment over the news

Many people are expressing how disappointed they are by the news. Considering that Xbox was certain to release games on other platforms anyhow, they could have just purchased them and taken use of the exclusive content on rival platforms.

Ironically, Xbox seems to be losing what initially made the brand popular. Because it had exclusives, the original Xbox and PlayStation 2 competed head-to-head. Microsoft pushed its partner to embrace the platform at the time and secured exclusive arrangements with outside studios. Xbox-only games like Shenmue 2, Halo, Gears of War, Fable, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic helped to define the 2000s.