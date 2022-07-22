Destiny 2 Showcase Announced For August 2022

Bungie has officially revealed the dates of their next major Destiny 2 showcase, which is set to take place on August 23. The game is set to launch at a time of 11 PM EST. Another Destiny 2 showcase has just been announced for this August, and it is where Bungie is likely to reveal early information about the upcoming expansion, Lightfall. Bungie announced via Twitter that another Destiny 2 showcase is scheduled for August this year, where players will get the first look at the upcoming expansion to the Light and Dark Saga for Destiny 2, Lightfall.

Witness what's next. August 23, 2022 pic.twitter.com/3oO2piSJHe — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 21, 2022

