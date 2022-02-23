Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preload Details

The release date and countdown to Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is nearly over, and you can pre-download and get some pre-order bonuses. This is going to be a big day, with over a million pre-orders for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion already in place. With so many looking forward to the upcoming expansion, you need to brace yourself for the big queue and preload Destiny 2.

After backing up the server, you will be able to play the extension if you download the appropriate update file. Unfortunately for Destiny 2 players on PS4, Bungie has announced that the game will not be able to preload until the reset. Game servers are currently undergoing maintenance, and players attempting to access Destiny 2 will be queued for completion. According to Bungie’s official schedule, Destiny 2 as servers will be down for nearly 15 hours.

It is possible that the downtime of the game server will be extended and the release time will be pushed back, but we will let you know if/when there are any issues at the end of Bungie’s. Keep in mind that the servers will be filled with players and there may be some bugs that need to be ironed out. Players on other platforms will be able to play the latest Destiny 2 expansion earlier than PS4 players, and PS4 players will have to wait a bit before starting to download the required PS4 content, which can take a long time.

The wait means a long wait for PS4 owners to download and copy the update to their consoles – in a moment, friends on other platforms will rush to play on their PS4 owners. Most content related to the latest Destiny 2 expansion will be available upon arrival. It’s also a shame, as Destiny 2’s latest expansion will give players a host of exciting new features as they head out to battle Savathun. In the race to hit the new light level cap introduced with Destiny 2’s latest expansion, it’s disappointing that the PS4 player base will be missing a starter weapon. We can only hope that after a significant load, the rest of the experience is smooth.

Tomorrow (February 21) at 6 PM PST (0200 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 4.0.0.1. Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 PM (0245 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC) on February 22. More info: https://t.co/48Mjp1cTHz — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 20, 2022

Destiny 2’s big new expansion The Witch Queen is out today for all platforms, though its preload has been put on hold on PS4 due to an “unforeseen issue”. After the next addition to the games, The Witch Queen was delayed, the final season of Destiny 2 will continue until February. The huge update’s preload went live 15 minutes after launch, and players can install it now while they wait to experience some of the biggest changes going live with the update. Destiny 2’s next big expansion began preloading 15 minutes after the downtime at 7 pm PST / 10 pm EST / 3 am GMT, so you should be able to download the new update now.

The release will kick off with scheduled maintenance that will take Destiny 2 offline for a while and then give you the option to preload before its official release. This is the gist of the launcher, in case you’re wondering when Destiny 2 will be back online, but there’s more information for players using the PlayStation 4 version. The download will begin once Destiny 2 launches after the patch is released. 4.0.0.1. Players using the PS4 version of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will be able to download the required PS4 content tomorrow at 9:00 AM PST when Update 4.0.0.1 becomes available.

Whether you buy the cheapest or the most expensive version, everyone can start playing at the same time. The Witch Queen and the standalone free update will be released at the same time, globally. This means that no matter which region you live in, you can play the expansion at the same time as other people. Bungie says Xbox users may need to visit Destiny 2’s update options checker to find the 4.0.0.1 update and preload it, while Steam users may need to restart the client completely.

The Witch Queen Savatûn and her undead hive are waiting for players in the expansion, as well as a lot of new content to explore, such as new PvP maps, equipment, weapons, and so on. After years of maneuvering behind the scenes, manipulating some of Destiny 2’s major story arcs, the evil alien god Hive Savat is about to bring attention to The Witch Queen, a major new addition to the game.