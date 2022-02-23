Henry Cavill Visited Warhammer’s Headquarters

Last Weekend, the Warhammer Community social media team shared a photo of The Witcher star Henry Cavill visiting the game studio’s headquarters. Warhammer fan Henry Cavill had the opportunity to visit the Warhammer World Games Studios, also known as the company’s UK headquarters.

British actor Henry Cavill’s visit to the world of Warhammer confirms the amount of adulation he has for Warhammer, as he even chatted with many of his staff and fans at Games Workshop’s developer headquarters. Now Games Workshop has released a short video of Cavill’s journey, and it’s just nice to watch Henry Cavill in his element as he looks at Warhammer Worlds’ collection of models and displays, having the opportunity to indulge in non-professional craftsmanship for once. While it’s not known at this time why respected actor Henry Cavill was a beneficial visit for Warhammer World publisher and developer Warhammer Games Workshop, that hasn’t stopped fans from appreciating the many pictures posted by staff.

The actor embarks on the journey of a lifetime to the home of his beloved Warhammer 40,000 game studio headquarters. Cavill spent a lot of time talking and taking photos with the staff and seemed genuinely happy. This visit may seem like the journey of a lifetime for Cavill, as the famous actor is known to be a huge Warhammer 40k fan. While there’s no official word on why #HenryCavill is here, we think it’s a publicity opportunity for both parties, as Games Workshop recently featured WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler.

The Witcher star Henry Cavill looks happy as a fist in one of Games Workshop’s filming studios, which seems to suggest that Cavill will appear in some kind of commercial or an upcoming episode of one of the Hobby shows. weekly on the Warhammer+ streaming service. Cavill, who plays Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher, spent most of his press tour promoting his beloved Warhammer 40. During Cavill’s press tour for The Witcher, he spent a lot of time promoting Warhammer 40k and even teased the idea of ​​being part of the future adaptation. Cavill is known for his love of gaming, with a video of him building his own gaming PC going viral in 2020. As a result, it’s no surprise that Cavill enjoys being at the center of all of Warhammer.

In the past, Cavill has been an outspoken fan of one of his biggest fandoms and is known for being a fan of many other gaming franchises, including The Witcher. Cavill has previously expressed interest in participating in the Warhammer project in the past. As his favorite Warhammer 40 gets bigger and bigger over the past couple of years, we wouldn’t be surprised if the actor loves the Warhammer project in the near future.