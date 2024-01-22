One of the most played games on Steam at the same time is Palworld, a game that has completely disrupted the gaming business and gained enormous popularity. It quickly destroyed records held by industry titans like as Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, and 2023’s Game of the Year, Baldur’s Gate 3. Pokemon enthusiasts have criticized the game for allegedly “ripping off” some monster designs, but the scandal hasn’t stopped development. Palworld’s development team had to call emergency meetings with Epic to discuss the server strain after the game unexpectedly surpassed one million users at a time.

Players are urged by Palworld developer Pocketpair not to utilize in-game items as they may result in a problem that is “impossible to recover” from. As of right now, players who use the “Memory Reset Drug” might experience a permanent loss of capture power. The development team is looking into this, but they ask that players “please refrain from using it until the investigation/correction is complete.”

In Palworld, the Memory Reset Drug is an item that effectively serves as a respec by wiping the player’s stats in preparation for reallocation. Regretfully, a severe bug has the potential to permanently lower one of the most significant metrics in the game.

Pocketpair’s Kei told the Discord community

“Currently, using the item ‘Memory Reset Drug’ that resets the player’s status may reduce the player’s capture power and make it impossible to recover.” “We are currently investigating this issue, so we apologize for the inconvenience, but please refrain from using it until the investigation/correction is complete.”

As you can see in the video posted above, Zoe said in our video review of Palworld that it is an excellent game for base building, base defense, and collection. You’re sure to enjoy yourself immensely with it if that’s all you’re expecting.

Use Capture power to collect Pals

You can boost your chances of collecting Pals in a Pal Sphere by using capture power, just as it states on the box. Although it can be improved in-game using Lifmunk Effigies, losing such upgrades would deal a severe blow and render some late-game Pals practically uncatchable. While “currently investigating the issue,” the Pocketpair team has cautioned users from using Palworld’s Memory Reset Drug in the interim. The Community Manager issued a warning, asking that users not use it until the investigation and repair were finished.

Fans take over social media

On the other hand, some less enthusiastic Pokémon fans have chosen to social media to convey exactly how similar they believe Palworld to be to Pokémon, despite the multiplayer monster-collecting game’s continued astounding sales numbers and constant breaking of its own concurrent player records.

In an attempt to “resolve” copyright conflicts, fans have even managed to discover a tweet from Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe explaining how photographs protected by copyright may be “passed” through AI. In a different one, Mizobe effectively demonstrates how AI can create comparable characters by utilizing pictures of the original Pokémon.