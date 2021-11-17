Different Types of Content Writing and Benefits of Hiring Professional Content Creators

Whether you’re just starting out building a brand or you’ve already established your mark in the market, today, most of your customers find you online. You can interact with your audience through blog posts, infographics, videos, etc. Now anyone who knows the English language can write and anyone who can hold a pencil can draw. But, this does not mean everyone can do it well.

Every little bit of content you publish influences your brand presence. Good content improves your brand image. On the other hand, publish content with typos and you may just give meme makers the ammunition needed to mock your brand. The only way to ensure that you publish high-quality content is to outsource the task to content writing professionals.

Why Get Professional Help for Content Creation?

Just as you have mastered your field of work, there are professionals who have mastered the art of creating compelling content. The first and most obvious effect of getting a professional content writing team to work on your content is high-quality, error-free content. These content creators have the expertise and experience required to research subjects related to your brand and write articles, design infographics, etc. that captivate your audience and help convert them into loyal customers.

There are Many More Benefits.

It is not just a writer but a team which is needed to write effective content. You need a writer, an editor, an SEO to give you suggestions for keywords, and a designer to create graphics for you. If you are doing content creation inhouse, then you need all these people to be on your team. But you can save the cost to build this team, but simply outsourcing to a trusted content marketing agency , which can offer you all the combined skills needed to run a successful and sustainable content marketing campaign.

Good content is informative and engages your audience. It appeals to their interest and makes them curious about your brand. Thus, it is capable of attracting potential leads and building a need for your product/service. When the content is not just well-made but also SEO-rich, it goes a step further in enhancing the visibility of your website and landing pages. This drives traffic to your website and makes your product stand out.

Professionally created content also builds your image as a product leader. When customers have doubts and they seek answers, they will turn to your content. This reinforces your branding and later, when they need to buy a product that falls in your category, your brand will be the name they recall.

And lastly, creating content takes time and effort. If you focus on this, you cannot give your core products and services the attention they deserve. As a result, your company may not be able to grow at the pace it deserves. You need to delegate these tasks to people proficient in them to be able to make the best use of your own time and energy.

What are the Different Types of Content?

The term ‘content’ can take many forms. For the purpose of this article, let’s focus on written content.

Website Content

This refers to all the content published on your website – the home page, about us page, products pages, etc. This type of content is crisp and focused on holding the visitor’s attention while also convincing them to avail of your services or purchase a product.

SEO and Blog Content

Blogs and SEO go hand in hand. These may be published on your website or other platforms. The idea is to build awareness and trust in your brand. Blogs are written in simple English and must be engaging enough to keep the reader’s attention. They can be short or long depending on the subject and the platform.

News, Journalistic, and Press Release Writing

When you launch a new product, a well-timed press release can make sure the launch is noticed by all the right eyes. This type of content focuses on telling the audience what the product is, when it’s being launched, what’s special about it and gives readers an introduction to your brand. News-style articles may also be written to cover events and awards.

Technical Writing

With technical writing, the challenge is to be factually correct and explain the intricacies of a product without using jargon. You could use technical writers to write white papers, manuals, how-to’s etc.

Social Media Writing

Then, there’s the content you post on social media platforms. There are word limits to keep in mind so all content must be attractive and highly engaging. You need to capture your reader’s attention in seconds. Social media content may also be accompanied by graphics and imagery.

Advertorial Content

Content for ads on social media platforms may also be handled by content writers. Here the writers have a very limited word count to play around with and must make every word count.

Finding the Best Content Writing service

Now that you understand the need for a professional content writer, you’re faced with a new question – how do you find the perfect partner?

There are 4 basic things to do –