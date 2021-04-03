DIGIHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES GETS INTO SERIOUS ACQUISITIONS

Acquiring any company brings in two possible reasons; either you want to diversify your business in various segments and then use your amount or there is some benefit that you want to gain out of it.

The recent acquisition in the health tech is related to this basic advantage making formula. The Digi Health Technologies has taken up a move to acquire certain big players in its segment. To know more; let’s get into the article.

MORE ABOUT DIGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES

Digi Health Technologies is a prominent name in the health tech industry that helps to provides innovative solutions in the healthcare & medicine practice. It is under the umbrella of Yamuna Group which has 22 years of experience in the industry.

The expertise, knowledge & technical skills that the company holds makes it even more better to get a good market space. The prominent products offered are:

E clinics

Lab Books

Radio Books

Pharma Books

E- ambulance

It has a motive to provide robust solutions so that the technology can be used efficiently and popular software are used to meet the needs & capabilities. It has basically taken the responsibility to reach to millions.

DETAILS ABOUT ACQUISITION

The company is planning to acquire the market research firm AIOCD Pharmasofttech AWACS & Pharmarack Technologies. The prominent reason to do this to look after establishing a healthy infrastructure that is a pre-requisite for pharmaceutical distribution.

The company is expected to acquire 91.8% stake for Rs 111 crore. The expected time frame required would be 30 days. The rest of the ownership is expected to be acquired in the coming 5 years.

Digi Health recently quoted that “Both AWACS and Pharmarack have over the years created a digital ecosystem in the pharmaceutical industry downstream supply chain. The investment has been made with a view to develop a world-class pharmaceutical supply chain and distribution IT ecosystem,”

MORE ABOUT PHARMARACK

It is the country’s largest business to business health care platform that gives solutions like SaaS solutions, delivery enablement, Market access, Analytics Solutions and Digital Solutions. It is basically known for its integrated supply chain automation mechanisms & real time engagements that it has with its clients.

They give the scope to grow competitively & get enough advantage of the competition to boost their productivity with proper insights into the business space.

The Indian market especially in the case of pharmaceuticals is a complex network of a huge number of retailers. Therefore; it is a big problem for store keepers to manage them. Digi Health’s decision to acquire such premiere distribution network would render huge amount of benefits as it will try to reduce costs by a lot.The effort is also in sync with National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) to make the backbone of the country more stronger through the application & usage of digital highways. This is the first step towards making India self-sufficient in at least the health domain.

After the pandemic; the health is to be highly synchronized with tech to get the maximum benefits as & when needed. Actions like these would make that possible even in a better manner.