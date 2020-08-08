Log In Register
Direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm acquires POPxo

News

MyGlamm has now acquired the content and commerce platform Popxo in a mixed cash and equity deal.

With the help of a new acquisition, existing investors in the Popxo – Kalaari Capital, Chiratae Ventures, and South Korean company Doosan Corporation investment arm Neoplux will now be going to join as the MyGlamm’s cap table.

Popxo founder Priyanka Gill will now be going to join as the MyGlamm board as a co-founder. The Delhi based company is operated and owned by the Luxeva.

“The POPxo vision has always been to build a content-community-commerce destination for women in India, with MyGlamm we have found a powerful partner with proven strengths in producing and selling beauty products at scale,” Gill, CEO at POPxo and co-founder at MyGlamm said.

“With this acquisition, MyGlamm will further be able to connect with the millennial women, reach uncharted geographies, and work with POPxo in identifying emerging consumer needs and consumption patterns to co-create tomorrow’s beauty trends,” Darpan Sanghvi, CEO of MyGlamm in the statement.

