Fitspire secured $220K in pre-seed funding round

Fitspire, a Delhi based health, and wellness brand, has now secured $200000, in its pre-seed funding round backed by the Priyanka Madnani and Nikhil Parmar.

According to the statement released, the new funds will going to be used to expand the full suite of Fitspire product offerings across the nation in the next six months.

Fitspire is founded by the Vipen Jain in the year 2019. It offers various health and wellness products in the nutrition segment.

Commenting on the development, Vipen Jain, Founder and CEO, Fitspire, said, “We are very excited to have EasytoPitch, Sukhbir Singh, and others as our partners. Learning from their professional, fitness journeys and access to the networks they command will certainly help us take Fitspire to greater heights.”

Speaking about the investment, singer Sukhbir Singh said,

“I used Fitspire for a few months before investing in it, and it is one of the most promising ventures in the Indian fitness domain. Vipen’s holistic approach towards fitness has been influencing factors in my decision to invest in Fitspire. I am eagerly looking forward to working with the Fitspire team.”