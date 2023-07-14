Discounts on Smart TVs in Amazon Prime Day Sale – Limited Time Offer!

Amazon Prime Day Sale, the new season sale for the year has been announced for the Indian audience. For this sale, we have many discounts being announced on many products for this sale. However, if you are having new eyes on getting a new upgrade, especially getting a new Smart Tv for this sale, then here we have got you covered with the latest discounts on the new smart TVs from popular and trusted brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

Amazon Prime Day Sale – Discounts on Smart TVs for the sale

For the people who have plans to bring upgrade their home entertainment setup then maybe you can get a new Smart Tv with a great set of specifications and features and all of this you can get it for a great lowered pricing. The Amazon Prime Day Sale has been set to begin on the 15th of July which is like tomorrow and the sale will be live till the 16th of July (The day after tomorrow).

For the two days sale, it’s been said that Amazon will be coming up with the best discounts which will be mainly focussed on Amazon Prime Members alone, so if you want to get some good deals then maybe getting Amazon Prime Membership can bring you great benefit. That was about the sale, let’s now have a look at the deals on Smart TVs for this sale.

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED Google TV gets a massive price slash of 44%

When it comes to getting the best TV in the market, Sony has been among the best brands for decades in the TV segments and has been known for coming up with the best in-range TVs. Sony’s Bravia lineup has been the star of the company for a really long time period and for this sale we have their new Bravia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED Google TV which is usually sold for a premium price of Rs. 99,990 (Rs. 10 less from 1 lakh) down to just Rs. 55,990 which is the biggest discount you can expect from a Smart TV.

On the feature side, you have this Smart Tv coming up with a bigger spread 55-inch panel which comes with 4K UHD resolution. As the model name suggests, the Tv also comes with the support for Google TV built-in to it. Also, you get support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and also Acoustic Surface Audio+ which will be helping to improve the overall experience.

Buy via Amazon

Samsung 55-inch Crystal iSmart 4K UHD Smart LED TV gets 29% Price Slash

If you are looking to get in hands with a bigger 55-inch Tv and that too from a trusted brand then you can get in hands with this new Samsung 55-inch Crystal iSmart 4K UHD Smart LED TV for a price slash of 29% which brings down the pricing from Rs. 64,990 down to just Rs. 45,990.

The Smart TV comes with a wider spread less bordered 4K UHD HDR display and also the TV comes with its own Smart OS by Samsung, the Tizen OS. The Tv also features a sleeker design combined with a great combination of ports where you get all the ports you need.

Buy via Amazon

LG 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV gets a price slash of 42%

If you are having a tight budget! Then maybe you can have your eyes on this LG 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV which gets a discount of around 42% which brings down the price from Rs. 49,990 down to just Rs. 28,990.

For the price, the Smart TV comes with a great set of features where you get a 43-inch panel with support for 4K UHD resolution in addition it also supports HDR 10 through which we can assure you that you can stream your favorite shows and movies in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu too.

Buy via Amazon

Source: Tech Hindusthan

Comments

comments