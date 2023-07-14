How to Get Carbink in Pokemon GO

Carbink, known as the Jewel Pokemon, has finally arrived in the world of Pokemon GO, much to the excitement of trainers everywhere. This unique creature has garnered significant interest since its debut, particularly due to its close resemblance to Diancie, one of Kalos’ Mythical Pokemon. Many fans speculated about their connection until Game Freak officially confirmed it. Now, the challenge lies in locating and capturing Carbink in Pokemon GO. Although the process may not be as straightforward as trainers initially anticipated, there are methods available to add this dazzling diamond to your Pokedex. Let’s explore how you can accomplish this feat.

Understanding Carbink’s Significance:

At first glance, Carbink, a Rock/Fairy-type Pokemon, may not appear extraordinary. However, it holds a special link to the Gen VI Mythical Pokemon, Diancie. Both of these jewel-like creatures were confirmed to make their global debuts during the highly anticipated Go Fest 2023. If you’re planning to participate in this thrilling event, here’s everything you need to know to capture Carbink for the first time in Pokemon GO.

Catching Carbink through Rough-Timed Research:

Currently, the exclusive method to acquire Carbink in Pokemon GO is by completing the Rough Timed Research. This Research is exclusively available to trainers who purchased a Pokemon GO Fest: 2023 Global Ticket before 11:59 PM local time on July 5, 2023. If you possess this ticket, you can play between June 21 and July 5 to access the Timed Research. By completing this research, you’ll have the chance to encounter Carbink as a reward. Additionally, the ticket grants you access to Special Research for Diancie, making it a valuable investment.

Alternative Ways to Capture Carbink:

If you’re unable to obtain a Pokemon GO Fest: 2023 Global Ticket, don’t fret. There are still opportunities for you to capture Carbink. Field Research will be available on August 26–27 during the final weekend of Go Fest 2023, providing trainers with another chance to add Carbink to their collections. While the ticket purchase deadline is in July, players who have claimed the Research will have until August 26 to complete it and earn an encounter with Carbink.

Carbink’s Availability for Future Events:

Niantic, the developer of Pokemon GO, has already confirmed that Carbink will be accessible to all players during August’s GO Fest: Global event. Moreover, they have divulged the precise method of capturing Carbink during this event. Therefore, even if you miss out on the previous opportunities, future events are likely to feature Carbink, allowing you another shot at capturing this captivating creature. Keep a keen eye out for future announcements to ensure you don’t miss your chance.

Tips for GO Fest 2023:

During the 2023 GO Fest: Global event, every Pokemon GO player will have multiple encounters with Carbink. The event will span two days, specifically August 26 and 27, 2023. Carbink will be available through 2-Star Raids, and completing a specific 2023 GO Fest Field Research Task will also reward you with Carbink encounters. It’s worth noting that, like other Pokemon GO debuts, this won’t be your sole opportunity to capture Carbink. The possibility of future appearances in events remains high. Therefore, make the most of GO Fest 2023 and catch as many Carbinks as you can.

Exclusive Pokemon for Ticket Holders:

While Carbink will be freely accessible to all players, it’s essential to highlight that GO Fest 2023 introduces a new Pokemon exclusive to ticket holders. If you desire to capture Diancie as well, purchasing a GO Fest 2023 Ticket from the in-game shop is necessary. This ensures that ticket holders can enjoy an enhanced and exclusive Pokemon GO experience.

In conclusion, obtaining Carbink in Pokemon GO requires strategic planning and participation in specific events. While in-the-rough timed research currently serves as the primary method for trainers to capture Carbink, alternative options will soon become available, including Field Research during the final weekend of Go Fest 2023. Moreover, Niantic has confirmed Carbink’s presence in future events, giving trainers additional opportunities to capture this magnificent Pokemon. So, prepare yourself, gather your resources, and embark on your journey to add Carbink to your ever-growing Pokemon GO collection.

