Discounts on Smartphones for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

This can be a great time for you if you’re looking for a better smartphone upgrade for a good discounted pricing. Smartphone markets in India have seen a sudden growth after many such brands came up with new and new smartphones providing different amazing features for their users.

If you’re actively looking for a smartphone now, then here we have got you covered with the deals you can find on smartphones for the Amazon Prime Day Sale which is scheduled on the 23rd and 24th of July this year.

Smartphones on discount for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and M13 4G

Sales to start on 23rd July (Price not disclosed)

If you’re looking for a perfect Samsung budget ranger smartphone then probably the best and latest smartphone by Samsung can be a great choice for you to go with. Talking about the hardware side of the smartphone, it will be coming with a max of 12GB of RAM which is more than enough to run applications smoothly and even run many applications at the same time.

Another thing about the smartphone is that it will be coming with a massive 5,000mAh battery capacity which s more than enough for the smartphone to provide enough juice to last a day long.

On the processor and camera side, you get a 5G chipset which is MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 and on the camera side you will get a 50MP primary camera sensor and even a 6.5 inches display too.

Although, you can also look out for a 4G version as an alternative too. Even Amazon says that the 4G variant of the M13 smartphone will be getting discounts too. Here the main change was the processor as you get the Exynos 850 chipset.

2. Redmi K50i

Rs. 20,999.00

Unlike many other popular brands, even Redmi is a part of the even providing discounts. Getting to the hardware side of the smartphone, here we will get to see so many flagship-level specifications which include having a 144 Hz refresh rate screen and this smartphone is also the first smartphone with this display under this price tag. There are many such features that have totally blown away many Tech heads! Hey, just have a look at these big numbers, we are sure that you will be left flabbergasted:

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset which also supports 5G spectrum too

UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5 Fast Storage

67W charging working on a massive 5080mAh battery

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Camera Sensor

Doly Atmos Support

As a new offer added to this phone, you can also avail a 3 Months Free YouTube Premium subscription too.

3. iQooNeo 6 5G

Sales to start on 23rd July (Price not disclosed)

It’s the new Neo 6 5G series which will be again showing off as the main highlight within the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The smartphone gets its juice from the powerful Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset, this chipset also supports a 5G spectrum which enables the smartphone to fetch 5G signals. Performance wise you get the processor which has been clocked towards the 3.2Ghz speed and also you get UFS 3.1 storage space too.

We also get a massive responsive display actually which also has high numbers including a 120Hz refresh rate plus 360Hz Touch Sampling Rate E4 AMOLED display which can provide a peak brightness of 1300 nits On the camera side, you get a 64MP main camera system that also supports OIS too.