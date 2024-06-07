If every man on earth was ranked on a scale calibrated according to each of our wealth, then Jensen Huang would be 13th from the front. You may say it’s not even under the top 10, yes absolutely. But what is important here is not his position but the pace with which he got there.

Who is Jensen Huang?

The now 13th richest man, Jensen Huang, is co-founder, CEO and president of the multi-million dollar company Nvidia.

Have you ever wondered what Net-Worth actually means?

As 13th richest man, Jensen Huang has a networth of 106 billion USD. This means if he pays off all his loans, credit card bills, rents etc. from his revenue, then still he will be left with 106 billion USD.

Past 1.5 years have seen most significant contributions in the rise of fortune. 1.5 years, ugh? AI also rose at same time, right?. These two are interlinked, right?.

Yes. Yes. Yes.

Rise of Nvidia and Jensen Huang

Nvidia started its career with production of only Graphical Processing Units (GPUs) so that computer owners could play 3D games. But as time passed, and with the rise of games, now Nvidia has its legs in multiple markets. It’s products now range from crypto mining chips, cloud services and much more.

Why AI is profitable for Nvidia?

On one hand where rise in AI is resulting to more and more lay-offs, but on the other side companies like Nvidia are doubling or tripling their net revenue.

Any Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning model requires high training on a humongous dataset. This dataset might include Billions of gigabytes of data in the form of images, visuals, documents etc.. To make training and deployment process faster and to generate better results, GPUs are extremely useful.

This is the reason why tech giants like xAI, OpenAI, Microsoft are booking hefty deals on GPUs from Nvidia – because they are the best in the current market. Not having a GPU will make AI processing extremely slower.

Also recently, The world’s richest man Elon Must has announced to spent 9 Billion USD on Nvidia’s latest chips to boost xAI’s capabilities.

Nvidia is also focusing on AI and ML apart from production of hardware. They are also developing software ecosystems that will support their GPUs. For instance, Nvidia’s CUDA platform has become a standard for parallel computing. This allows the developers to leverage the power of GPUs for a wide range of applications from scientific research to real-time analytics.

Furthermore, Nvidia’s investments in AI research have led to significant advancements in deep learning and neural networks models. This means AI’s growth is far from reaching a plateau. It is also collaborating with leading research institutions and tech companies.

Final Thoughts

Apart from AI, Nvidia’s products are also driving the growth of other upcoming technologies. Their GPUs are integral to the development of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications, to provide the necessary computational power to create an extremely realistic experience. As these technologies continue to evolve, Nvidia is well-positioned to hook on new opportunities.

Moreover, Nvidia has also entered into the automotive industry with its AI-powered autonomous driving technology, demonstrating its forward-thinking approach. By providing the computational backbone for self-driving cars, Nvidia is playing a crucial role in the future of transportation.