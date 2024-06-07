As the video game industry’s leading figures gather in Los Angeles for the Summer Game Fest, an unexpected tribute has taken center stage. New Blood Interactive, known for its titles like *Super Galaxy Squadron*, *Dusk*, and *Ultrakill*, has dedicated a massive electronic billboard to honor studios and developers affected by recent layoffs and closures. This gesture stands in stark contrast to the usual glitzy promotions and previews of upcoming games that dominate the event.

Summer Game Fest, traditionally a platform for showcasing new releases, often overlooks the industry’s darker aspects, such as studio shutdowns and mass layoffs. Geoff Keighley’s events have been criticized for focusing solely on positive highlights, ignoring the struggles faced by many developers. New Blood Interactive has disrupted this narrative by using a high-visibility billboard to acknowledge the industry’s ongoing challenges.

The Billboard Tribute

Located in downtown Los Angeles, the billboard features the names of several studios that have shut down in the past year. The prominent headline “Gone but not forgotten” leads a list that includes Arkane Austin, Roll7, Tango Gameworks, Volition Inc., and London Studio. The tribute extends to a general acknowledgment of all those who have been laid off, downsized, or deemed redundant. The heartfelt message concludes with New Blood’s poignant sign-off: “We love you. We miss you. We hate money.”

The gaming community has responded warmly to New Blood’s show of solidarity. Developers from the mentioned studios have particularly appreciated the gesture. While some have criticized New Blood for including its own name on the billboard, suggesting it might be self-promotion, many argue that visible, vocal support is crucial during this crisis. Anonymous support, they contend, lacks the impact needed to drive change and awareness.

Criticism and Defense

Critics argue that New Blood’s inclusion of its name on the billboard could be perceived as a marketing tactic. However, in a time when the industry is grappling with significant layoffs and financial instability, vocal and visible solidarity is essential. The CEO and co-founder of New Blood, Dave Oshry, defended the move, emphasizing the importance of creative expressions of support. He tweeted about his intention to find “new and creative ways to waste money,” underscoring the billboard as a meaningful expenditure aimed at supporting affected colleagues.

Aesthetic and Message

The billboard’s glitch aesthetic adds a rebellious, almost subversive touch to the message. It feels like a hack into the typical ad space, disrupting the usual promotional content with a statement of substance. This design choice amplifies the message’s impact, suggesting a break from the norm and calling attention to the industry’s urgent issues.

New Blood Interactive’s billboard at the Summer Game Fest serves as a powerful reminder of the human cost behind the glitzy facade of the video game industry. By honoring shuttered studios and laid-off developers, New Blood brings much-needed attention to the industry’s ongoing struggles. This act of solidarity not only acknowledges the sacrifices of affected developers but also calls for a more compassionate and responsible approach to industry practices. As the gaming world continues to evolve, gestures like this could play a crucial role in advocating for better conditions and recognition for all its contributors.