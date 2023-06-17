Disney CFO Christine McCarthy steps down amidst disagreements with CEO

The Walt Disney Company, a prominent media and entertainment corporation, made an announcement on Friday regarding the departure of Christine McCarthy, their Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The company disclosed that she will be stepping down from her role and taking a medical leave of absence.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Christine McCarthy has reportedly had disagreements with CEO Bob Iger and other top executives on various strategic and financial matters. The source revealed that Christine held differing opinions regarding the allocation of funds for content and a proposed restructuring plan aimed at enhancing efficiency within the entertainment conglomerate.

The unexpected resignation of a high-ranking executive has raised concerns about the unity within the top management team regarding the direction and operation of the multinational media conglomerate.

In the midst of these developments, CEO Bob Iger expressed his high regard for Christine McCarthy, describing her as “one of the most esteemed financial executives in the United States” and emphasizing her significant contributions to The Walt Disney Company throughout her 23 years of dedicated service.

Media reports indicate that McCarthy played a pivotal role in facilitating the return of Bob Iger as the Chief Executive Officer of the company during a period of turbulence when the previous CEO, Bob Chapek, was in office. Her involvement was crucial in navigating the company through this challenging phase and ensuring stability.

Over the past few months, The Walt Disney Company has faced significant challenges both in its business operations and in the political arena. Particularly, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has adopted a confrontational stance towards the company, adding to the difficulties faced by Walt Disney.

Starting from July 1, Kevin Lansberry, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer at The Walt Disney Company. He will be serving as the Interim CFO for the company.

In the announcement, The Walt Disney Company also mentioned that Christine McCarthy has expressed her willingness to continue serving in an advisory capacity, providing support to the new Chief Financial Officer during the transition period. Her intent is to assist the new CFO in assuming responsibilities and becoming acquainted with the role’s duties.

Christine McCarthy, who took on the role of Chief Financial Officer at The Walt Disney Company on June 30, 2015, had an extensive background in the banking industry prior to joining Disney.

Before joining Disney in 2000, she worked in the banking sector for almost 15 years. Notably, from 1997 to 2000, she served as CFO and an executive vice president at Imperial Bancorp. Since joining Disney, McCarthy has been an integral part of the company for over two decades.

