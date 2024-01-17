Disney+ had a great year in 2023, releasing many hit shows and movies, both new and original. In 2024, Disney+ plans to continue this trend with exciting content from popular franchises like Marvel and Star Wars.

Disney is targeting 260 million subscribers by the end of the year, so they won’t be cutting back on the quality or quantity of their daily releases.

Let’s now check out some of the new shows and series that Disney+ is releasing in January 2024.

The Incredible Pol Farm

The Incredible Pol Farm is a reality show that follows the Pol family as they build a 350-acre farm from scratch. The show is a spin-off of the hit series The Incredible Dr. Pol, which features the adventures of veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol and his clinic. The show is produced by National Geographic and premiered on January 6, 2024.

Marvel Studios’ “Echo”

Echo is a superhero miniseries that stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American woman who has the ability to copy any skill or movement she sees. She is pursued by Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of crime, and must confront her past and her identity. This was one of the most anticipated Marvel projects to be released on Disney+ in January 2024.

The show is a spin-off of the series Hawkeye and is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie and executive produced by Kevin Feige and others. The show was released in its entirety on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9, 2024.

Hamster & Gretel

This is an animated comedy series that centers on a 16-year-old boy named Kevin and his sister Gretel, who gain superpowers from aliens and become a crime-fighting duo. Their pet hamster also gets superpowers and can talk, but only for comic relief.

The show is created by Dan Povenmire, the co-creator of Phineas and Ferb, and features the voices of Meli Povenmire, Michael Cimino, Beck Bennett, and Joey King.

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes is an animated series that follows the adventures of Kiya and her two best friends, Jay and Motsie, who live in a fictional African city called Kimoja. They use their headbands with mystical crystals to transform into superheroes and protect their city from various threats.

The show is created by Kelly Dillon, Marc Dey, and Robert Vargas, and features the voices of Dineo du Toit, Ian Ho, and Fontina Fourtounes.

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie

This is an animated series that follows Minnie Mouse and her friends as they enjoy the great outdoors at Camp Minnie. They have fun activities like camping, fishing, hiking, and singing, while also learning about nature and teamwork.

The show is a revival of the series Minnie’s Bow-Toons, which is a spin-off of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. The show features the voices of Kaitlyn Robrock, Tress MacNeille, Avalon Robbins, and Nika Futterman. The show premiered on Disney Channel on January 5, 2024.

The Last Repair Shop

This short documentary film explores the stories and skills of the technicians, as well as the impact of their work on the students and the community. It showcases a Los Angeles warehouse where a small team of craftspeople repair and maintain over 80,000 musical instruments for students in the district. The film is directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, and features the music of Katya Richardson and Bowers.

Choir

Choir is a docuseries that follows the journey of a diverse group of singers who form a choir under the guidance of a renowned vocal coach. The series showcases the power of music and the human voice to connect, heal, and inspire. The series is produced by Disney+ and features the music of Kris Bowers and others. The series will premier on Disney+ on January 31, 2024.

Assembled: The Making of Echo

This is a behind-the-scenes special that reveals how the miniseries Echo was created. The special features interviews with the cast and crew, including Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Sydney Freeland, and others. It also highlights the efforts to portray deaf and Native American culture authentically and respectfully. The special is part of the anthology series Assembled, which goes behind the scenes of various Marvel Studios projects. The BTS special will be released on Disney+ on January 29, 2024.

Please note that the shows and movies mentioned above are the only new content released in January 2024. There are other shows and movies, which were released earlier, that will be making their debut on Disney+. With a promising line-up of shows and series, and increasing demand for high-quality content, Disney+ is set to make 2024 another remarkable year.