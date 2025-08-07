Disney is taking a major step toward simplifying its streaming services by fully merging Hulu into the Disney+ platform. By 2026, viewers will access both services under a single app, ending Hulu’s long run as an independent streaming option.

While the standalone Hulu app will disappear, Disney confirmed that individual subscriptions to Hulu and Disney+ will still be available for users who prefer them. The overhaul is aimed at improving the user experience, reducing customer churn, and optimizing costs across Disney’s streaming division.

This move comes on the heels of Disney gaining full ownership of Hulu, following a multi-year negotiation with Comcast that concluded in June 2025. With the buyout complete, Disney now holds 100% control of the streaming service.

Why It’s Happening Now

The full integration is part of Disney’s larger strategy to streamline its streaming operations and better compete in an increasingly crowded market. By consolidating Hulu’s content into Disney+, the company hopes to give subscribers more convenience and variety—all within one app.

The technical side of this consolidation is just as important. Both services will run on a shared tech platform, which is expected to lower operating costs and create new efficiencies. These savings, Disney says, can eventually be reinvested into content development and product enhancements.

A Boost for Personalization and Advertising

The unified app will also bring a more personalized user experience, with updates planned for the Disney+ homepage and recommendation systems. Disney says it’s working on new features to improve how users discover and enjoy content.

There’s also a major advertising angle: Disney already bundles ad sales for Hulu and Disney+ across its platforms, and this move will allow for tighter integration and more robust ad packages. The company sees the integration as a way to drive stronger engagement and increase its ad revenue potential.

Hulu Goes Global—Replacing Star

Outside the U.S., Hulu is set to become a more visible brand. Starting in fall 2025, Hulu will replace the “Star” tile on Disney+ in international markets. This change positions Hulu as Disney’s global hub for general entertainment, expanding its identity beyond the U.S. audience.

Disney is already updating the Disney+ app’s infrastructure to support this transition. Over the next several months, users can expect gradual improvements to the app’s layout, personalization features, and overall usability.

Live TV Shifts: Hulu + Live TV and Fubo Team Up

Hulu’s live TV streaming business is also undergoing changes. Disney is forming a new joint venture with Fubo, the sports-centric live TV platform, which will be majority-owned by Disney. Hulu + Live TV and Fubo will continue as separate brands for now, but Hulu’s live TV service is expected to be incorporated into Disney+ sometime in 2026.

This partnership suggests Disney is serious about expanding its presence in the live television and sports streaming market—particularly for users cutting the cord from traditional cable services.

How the Comcast Buyout Set the Stage

The Hulu-Disney+ merger became possible after Disney finalized its purchase of Comcast’s 33% stake in Hulu. The agreement, reached after lengthy arbitration, ended with Disney paying around $9 billion—$8.61 billion in 2023 and another $438.7 million in 2025.

Although Comcast originally sought over $13 billion, a third-party valuation ultimately settled the dispute. With full ownership now in hand, Disney has been able to move forward with long-term integration plans that were previously delayed by shared ownership.

Earlier Moves Foreshadowed the Shift

Even before completing the Comcast deal, Disney had already started laying the groundwork for the merger. In early 2024, Disney+ began offering access to Hulu content directly through its app, prompting many users to opt for a bundled subscription. That early integration helped test the waters and build momentum for the full unification set for 2026.

Streaming Subscriber Data to Go Dark

In a separate update, Disney said it will no longer release subscriber numbers for its streaming platforms—Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+—moving forward. This aligns with a trend led by Netflix, which has also stopped publicly disclosing such data. Instead, the focus will shift to profitability, engagement metrics, and revenue growth.

Disney also announced that its long-awaited ESPN streaming product will debut on August 21. The service will cost $29.99 per month and give users direct access to live sports without needing a cable subscription. The ESPN launch is yet another sign that Disney is betting big on direct-to-consumer streaming, covering entertainment, general programming, and sports.