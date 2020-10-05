Disprz secured $1.6M in Pre-Series B round

Disprz, a SaaS startup delivering learning and development solutions with the help of an AI, has now secured $1.6million from Auctuc Capital.

The startup aims to use “Learning As A Service” to change how organizations look at skilling. It is a subscription-based learning strategy, which spans cross-functional disciplines ranging from talent management, digital platform adoption, HR analytics, and organizational development.

Vikas Phadnis, Co-founder, and CEO of Auctus Capital said, “Learning & Development (L&D) is seeing strong tailwinds, pushing the whole space towards digitisation extremely rapidly. The pandemic has only helped accelerate what was inevitable — the movement from offline to a more online way of L&D efforts — especially for large corporates and MNCs with multi-locational workforce. Also, People or Human Capital is something I am very passionate about. I believe, an organisation is only as good as its people.”